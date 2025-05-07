Comic Review - Clone Force 99's Target Is Revealed in "Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - The Bad Batch - Ghost Agents" #3

Today saw the release of the third issue in Dark Horse Comics’ Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents miniseries, and below are my brief recap and thoughts on this installment.

Hyperspace Stories - The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #1 begins with a hologram call between bounty hunter Aurra Sing and her mysterious hooded client, who informs her about the complications they faced across the two previous issues. Sing chastises this mystery person and then sets up a new meeting place, but little do they both know that Hunter has stowed away aboard this ship and is listening in on the conversation. He reports back to the other members of Clone Force 99, and they decide to rendezvous at the planet Doric Prime, the planet where the exchange is set to take place.

The plan is for Tech to create a fake list of Republic Agents and swap it out electronically with the real one that the hooded target is assigning to Aurra Sing. And this goes reasonably well at first, with Hunter having to swim through two-headed-shark-infested waters in order to reunite with his brothers. But then the team is beset upon by a group of IG-series assassin droids while Sing and her client negotiate the terms of their deal and discuss the unimportance of political affiliations in the galactic underworld. Unfortunately, when Aurra is unable to contact her security droids, she begins to suspect that something is up, so she and the client soon discover our heroes’ covert location behind an intermittent waterfall.

Here’s where the client and Aurra Sing begin to tussle with each other over secrecy concerns, and during that squabble it’s revealed that the client has Force-choking abilities. And once Sing acquiesce to her superior foe, the client springs into action against the Bad Batch, with the force of the waterfall splashing away her hood and mask, revealing this enemy to be none other than Dathomirian Nightsister-turned-acolyte of Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress. Asajj tells Clone Force 99 she’s pretty upset at them for meddling in her affairs, and that’s the cliffhanger ending for this issue, which I thought was fairly exciting. I’m enjoying writer Michael Moreci’s interplay between characters and the dynamic art by Reese Hannigan, plus I’m really glad that Ventress’s identity has finally been revealed so we can finally move on from that charade in the final two issues… like we didn’t already know who she was from the very beginning. Anyway, I’d say fans of the Bad Batch should be enjoying this miniseries so far, and the addition of some fan-favorite villains along the way is undoubtedly making it even more appealing.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #3 is available now wherever comic books are sold.