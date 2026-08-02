Photos: Autumn Themed Starbucks and Disney Merch Arrive at Disney Springs

Get a more permanent cup for your morning (or afternoon) joe!

Autumn has arrived at Walt Disney World and some fun Starbucks goodies can be picked up in a location that might be a bit surprising for some regulars. Located at Disney Springs' Marketplace district, there is a Starbucks location attached to the exterior of World of Disney. Since this is more of a window location than a more traditional one that allows for retail space, further down the path at Marketplace Co-Op will bestow a bevy of beverage goodies from the iconic coffee chain.

A fabric cup sleeve gets in on the fun with a delightful pattern of pumpkins and Starbucks cups, perfect for adding a bit of grip to your plastic beverage cup.

The same pattern is carried over to a cylindrical bottle, with a dangling Starbucks charm, for $44.99 plus tax as of press time.

The merchandise gets a bit of a Disney twist as well, with a bigger handled tumbler, perfect for the car, that features a Minnie Mouse jack-o-lantern. Beneath the imagery, the phrase "Enjoying Fall at Walt Disney World," and on the otherside, "The Starbucks Coffee Company" in a handwritten-esque typeface above a small version of the Starbucks logo. A bow is also attached. This one can be picked up for $54.99 plus tax.

Mickey shaped pumpkins adorn a travel mug with orange accents that features the phrase "Enjoy Pumpkin Spice at Walt Disney World" on one side, and the large Starbucks logo on the other. The mug retails for $24.99 plus tax.

We spotted these items at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs, but since there is no specificity outside of "Walt Disney World" on the items, we anticipate that they will also appear at Starbucks locations throughout Walt Disney World.

To plan your autumn visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs!