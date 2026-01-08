New Ribbon Aesthetic Arrives on Starbucks Mugs at Walt Disney World

Each year brings different new items at the Starbucks locations around the Disney Parks. This year is no different, with new mugs featuring a new and unique aesthetic that we spotted at Walt Disney World.

Available in two colors, the new ceramic mugs feature a distinct, ribbon-esque look that features the silhouette of Cinderella Castle (in pink or blue!) surrounded by ribbons and bows. The look also carries over to the physical handle of the mug, which is designed to look like a ribbon, tied into a bow and giving the perfect grip for those who want to use this item for their daily coffee or tea. The Starbucks logo is also featured inside the brim of the mug.

We spotted these at the Magic Kingdom, in the Starbucks location on Main Street, USA. However, the use of the all-encompassing title, Walt Disney World, leads us to believe it will be featured throughout the Florida resort. You can pick up either color for $29.99 plus tax (as of press time).

Some fans will also point out that perhaps the Pink and Blue look might be better fit for Disneyland, as their castle is Sleeping Beauty Castle, and the design would call back to a memorable moment in that film where the fairies argue over which color would look better. Knowing Starbucks cup designs at the Disney Parks though, we will still likely see a comparable version on the West Coast.

