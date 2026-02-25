Disney Princess Leaves Her Tower to Visit Kids as Part of Partnership with Starlight Children's Foundation
Starlight Children's Foundation and Disney have a partnership that goes back over 25 years.
Rapunzel herself stopped by AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, helping spread the magic as part of a partnership with the Starlight Children's Foundation.
What’s Happening:
- One of everyone’s favorite Disney characters, Rapunzel, recently surprised patients with a special party just for them at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando.
- The visit was coordinated by Disney in collaboration with AdventHealth for Children and Starlight Children’s Foundation, part of a longstanding effort to create meaningful moments for kids and families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.
- Through Starlight Children’s Foundation, children received Disney Princess-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns inspired by beloved heroines who remind kids that bravery and strength come in many forms.
- Rapunzel greeted each child and together they decorated lanterns, colored their own masterpieces, and shared stories from Rapunzel’s adventures with Pascal, Maximus, and Flynn.
- For many families, these moments offer a welcome reminder that joy and hope can shine through, even on the hardest days.
- This year, Starlight’s Children’s Foundation is the celebrated charity for the upcoming runDisney Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, with many parents running for Team Starlight during the event.
- Moments like Rapunzel’s visit are made possible through a partnership that started 25 years ago. Over the last quarter century, Disney has worked alongside Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring comfort and imagination into hospitals through Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Gowns, Toy Deliveries, and special character experiences that help kids feel brave, seen, and supported. Together with AdventHealth for Children, these moments help transform hospital days into ones filled with smiles, creativity, and hope.
- Through meaningful partnerships and moments that matter, Disney continues to support children’s hospitals across Central Florida and beyond.
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation: “We’re honored and grateful to have a longstanding relationship with Disney in helping us advance our mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families through programs that unleash the power of play.”
- Kristi Baker, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children: “At AdventHealth for Children, healing goes beyond medicine. When Rapunzel steps into a room and a child lights up, you can feel the power of joy. Moments like these bring light, ease fear, and strengthen hope for families. We are grateful to partners like Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation for helping kids be kids, even during treatment.”
Disney and Starlight Dates Back:
- The relationship between Disney and Starlight goes back to 2001, when their partnership began with “Parties in a Box” for hospitalized kids across the country.
- The special care packages - which consisted of videos, DVDs, Books, Plush Toys, games, craft projects, and more - were hand delivered each January during Disney’s “Season of Compassion” by Disney VoluntEARS and Disney Characters.
- The partnership grew in 2003, when Disney hosted a Kids Activity Network event at the Burbank Studio lot to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Starlight. More than 300 seriously ill children, family members and Disney employees and VIPs were in attendance, along with actor Jim Belushi, who presented a $10,000 check to Starlight.
- In more recent years, the partnership has continued with re-imagined care packages, and a series of themed Starlight gowns that feature Disney IP, including Marvel-themed gowns with characters like Black Panther, Captain America, and Spider-Man, favorites like Mickey Mouse and his friends, Frozen characters, and even ESPN-themed gowns!
