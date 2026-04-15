New Trailer and Limited Theatrical Run Revaled for "Stolen Kingdom" Documentary
The film will address the urban exploration trend at the Disney parks, as well as a high-profile theft that occurred.
A new trailer for a film that will surely entice a number of Disney Parks fans has arrived, as Stolen Kingdom gets ready for a limited theatrical run at select screens across the country.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer for the film, Stolen Kingdom, has arrived and gives those fans a sneak peek of what to expect in the film, including interviews, and plenty of archival footage, not just regarding the theft of Buzzy, an Audio-Animatronic character featured in EPCOT's shuttered Cranium Command attraction, but the troublemaking and exploration/trespassing trend that sometimes occurs at the parks.
- Along with the new trailer, we are also getting a list of theatrical screenings that will take place as part of a roadshow for the new film.
- Stolen Kingdom is a documentary that delves into the history of mischief, scandal, and theft at Walt Disney World that ultimately lead to the theft of an Audio-Animatronic figure that has been valued at nearly half-a-million dollars.
- The doc features key figures from this underground community, each sharing their own unique stories. As the narrative unfolds, early pranks and antics are shown to have inspired more recent crimes culminating in the big mystery: Who stole Buzzy?
- The film will have a limited roadshow theatrical run, appearing in the following theaters on the following dates. All screenings are set to have in-person filmmaker Q&As.
- May 21st / Los Angeles, California / Laemmle North Hollywood
- May 22nd / Los Angeles, California / Brain Dead Studios
- May 23rd / Palm Springs, California / Festival Theaters
- May 24th / San Diego, California / Digital Gym Cinemas
- May 25th / Santa Ana, California / The Frida Cinema
- May 26th / Ojai, California / Ojai Playhouse
- May 27th / Dennis, MA / Cape Cinema
- May 28th / Catskill, New York / Community Theater
- May 29th / Syracuse, New York / The Palace Theater
- May 30th / Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey / Smodcastle Cinemas
- May 31st / Somerville, Massachusetts / Somerville Theater
- June 1st / New York City, New York / TBA
- June 2nd / Davenport, Iowa / The Last Picture House
- June 3rd / Chicago, Illinois / The Music Box Theater
- June 4th / Minneapolis, Minnesota / The Heights
- June 6th / Houston, Texas / TBA
- June 7th / Austin, Texas / TBA
- June 8th / Dallas, Texas / The Texas Theater
- June 10th / Miami, Florida / O Cinemas
- June 11th / Atlanta, Georgia / Tara Theater
- June 12th / Franklin, Tennessee / Franklin Theater
- June 13th / Tampa, Florida / Sun-Ray Cinemas
- June 14th / Sarasota, Florida / TBA
Buzzy Background:
- Originally opened back in 1989 in the Wonders of Life pavilion at EPCOT, Cranium Command took guests inside the head of an adolescent boy where an animatronic figure of the pilot, Buzzy, guided him through his day. Along with the help of projections and screens, guests watch the whole day take place with Buzzy as our guide and a star-studded cast of comedians of the day serving as the various parts of the body.
- The attraction was widely regarded, though proved itself dated fairly soon after its debut - as did most of the Wonders of Life pavilion, to be honest. The whole pavilion, including Cranium Command, closed permanently in January 2007. Since then, the building had stayed mostly stagnant except for a few occasions when the pavilion would become the Festival Center during EPCOT's high-profile festivals.
- As such, it had become an easy target for urban exploration, as the documentary will surely cover, being a spot that is right there in the middle of a bustling theme park yet completely abandoned.
- Through posted videos on the internet and other witness account, it was first revealed that in the summer of 2018, the clothes and rubber hands of the figure had gone missing. By December of that same year, reports were spreading that the entire animatronic figure had been stolen.
- Making the story even more appealing, Disney has never confirmed many of the details, and to this day - Buzzy has never been (or officially acknowledged to have been) recovered.
- So the mystery remains, did someone pull off a full heist of the animatronic figure, or are the full details being quietly muddled?
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