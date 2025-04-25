Photos: Water Returns to Stormalong Bay at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts as Refurbishment Continues

Those visiting the EPCOT Resort area at Walt Disney World are noticing a welcome sight at the Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resort - the return of water in Stormalong Bay! The massive pool complex, which is currently in the latter half of a lengthy refurbishment once again has gallons upon gallons of water flowing through it once again. Something that this area hasn’t seen since January of this year.

Stormalong Bay at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts is a massive pool complex that connects the two resorts, part of the EPCOT Resort area at Walt Disney World.

The pool complex, a landmark at Walt Disney World (and exclusive only to those staying at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club) features an expansive sand-bottomed pool, a lazy circular river, and even a life-size shipwreck replica. It’s on this ship that guests can slide down one of the highest hotel water slides at Walt Disney World Resort.

The complex also features an elevated tanning deck, three whirlpool spas, and off the main pool - a gently sloping, sandy beach. There is also the Shipwreck Pool, complete with a miniature waterslide. Hurricane Hanna’s, the nearby pool bar and quick service eatery, remains shuttered as the refurbishment work takes place.

Though the water has returned, the refurbishment is still ongoing. Those staying at or looking to book a stay at either Disney’s Yacht Club or Disney’s Beach Club Resorts are being alerted to the refurbishment taking place and finding numerous warnings, including one that encapsulates the whole resort, and one that mentions just Stormalong Bay. The messages read: “From January 2025 through June 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts will be closed for routine maintenance. Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours. During this time, Guests are welcome to swim at the Tidal, Admiral and Dunes Cove leisure pools."

The refurbishment is expected to last through June of 2025. For more information about Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, or any other of the hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.