Photos: For Your Sweetheart or Just For Yourself, Plenty of Merch Awaits at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

With the arrival of the first Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite event last night, we got to see this year’s selection of exclusive merchandise for the fun annual tradition.

While the event is sold out for the year, those who get to attend will be able to purchase some fun memorabilia and apparel commemorating their visit, like a special pair of mouse ears featuring a stylized pattern, as well as Mickey and Minnine, meeting in the middle in a charming moment.

A zip-hoodie also features the event logo, as well as a design featuring Mickey and Minnie on the backside.

Smaller trinkets can also be found, including cups and of course, pins! We also get a closer look at those aforementioned Mouse Ears, revealing the back half features the event logo as well.

A fun t-shirt also carries over the theme of the night, with Mickey and Minnie celebrating the event. There are a lot of these shirts, plus more of those hoodies on hand in the store, which is in found in Tomorrowland. Other locations featuring the event-specific merchandise include The Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and a location in New Orlean’s Square.

An artist was also on hand, with sketches of favorite couples also on hand and ready for purchase.

This location also serves as the home to some fun photo ops, as well as a photo booth just for the event, presented by Dove - one of the event’s sponsors.

For more information about this Disneyland After Dark event, be sure to check out our Sweethearts' Nite archive.

