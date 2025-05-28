Adventures By Disney's 2026 Switzerland Itinerary is Classic and Quaint

An all-new itinerary is being added to Adventures by Disney’s oeuvre next year and it is as pristine as pristine can be. An eight day adventure through Switzerland is being offered to those who want to experience Europe at its most quaint and gorgeous. Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel have marked it as one of their most anticipated itineraries for the 2026 ABD season, so we thought we should take a deeper dive into what’s being offered on this European adventure.

Day 1 & 2: Travel and Grindelwald

Adventurers will arrive in Zurich on day one, having the opportunity to grab a bite to eat at the Zurich Airport dining hall. After everyone on the tour trickles in, everyone will board a train and enjoy a gorgeous trip to Grindelwald, an alpine village that evokes classic European imagery. The full group, including your Adventure Guides, will enjoy a welcome dinner to get to know everyone, including musical accompaniment by local performers.

After a breakfast at the hotel, the next day kicks off the Switzerland fun with a trip to the local open-air museum. Adventurers will be able to sample local delicacies alongside witnessing exhibits on how the rural lifestyle was lived centuries ago. The museum will also host an art class, allowing guests to paint their own wooden cow. A hearty “MOO" to that! After a lunch at the museum, you’ll then head to Lake Brienz to experience a stunning guided kayaking tour of the lake. Guests will also be able to cool off in the gorgeous waters while enjoying the views. Adults will be able to enjoy dinner at the hotel’s restaurant while the young ones will enjoy dinner at the hotel's bowling alley for a fun movie night.

Day 3 & 4: Zermatt

Day 3 includes another train ride, this time hopping through numerous valleys to arrive in Zermatt. This village within the mountains is a quintessential “postcard place", with its views and charm. Adventurers will be able to enjoy lunch on their own in the village, also allowing for a leisurely hotel check-in process and accompanying down time. The afternoon will be filled with a walking tour of the village where adventurers will be able to soak in the wonders of the Alpine community. The evening will be topped off with a cheese fondue dinner. When in Switzerland, as they say!

The next day, breakfast at the hotel is essential before heading out for an active and tremendous day. Adventurers will head into the heart of the mountains via gondola to experience the Matterhorn. The mountaintop experience includes a look at ice sculptures (and ice slides!), the chance to take in the scenery via the area’s viewing platform, and enjoy a snow tube ride. Atop the mountain, adventurers will enjoy a delicious lunch before deciding how to head down. For those who want a little more activity, they can take part in a hike down Furi Trail. Others will be able to return via gondola. Everyone will be able to enjoy the evening at their leisure, though a stop to the Matterhorn Museum is suggested.

Day 5: Gruyeres

Day 5 will bring adventurers from Zermatt to Tasch and then to Moleson-Sur-Gruyeres. Upon arrival via motorcoach, guests will enjoy a delightful summer toboggan ride through the Fribourg Alps. Lunch will add to the fun, as a cheese-making demonstration will also take place. When in Gruyeres, it’s only right to dine on their delicious dairy concoctions. Dessert will be provided while visiting Maison Cailler, the oldest chocolate manufacturer in Switzerland. A master chocolatier will lead you through a private class to make your own tablets, along with samples of the wonders of the factory. After all that food, you’ll be able to rest as a motorcoach takes you to Lausanne, where you’ll enjoy a relaxing dinner at your new hotel.

Day 6-8: Lausanne

Your first full day in Lausanne will kick off with a steamboat cruise to Montreux. You’ll cross Lake Geneva, enjoying the majestic sights, before arriving at the Chateau de Chillon. The lakeside castle will be home to a medieval tour, as a storyteller shows you the mysteries of the gothic masterpiece. After a solo lunch in Montreux, you’ll join back up to experience a wine tasting at the Lavaux Vineyard Terraces (which have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site). The wines will be accompanied by local cheese and dried meats as you sip and look out across Lake Geneva. You’ll be able to enjoy dinner and the rest of your evening alone, taking in all The Olympic Capital has to offer.

The last full day of the adventure will start with a walking tour of the city, known as “The Swiss San Francisco" with chocolate tastings along the way. (Physical activity is better with sweets!) Your afternoon will allow you to eat and savor the city on your own before joining back up for a museum visit. The Olympic Museum will be on full display for adventurers, to relive moments for the most important sporting events in history. (Little ones will even get the chance to experience their own workshop at the museum.) The museum will also hold the evening’s farewell dinner, capping off a magnificent trip across the European country.

Does Switzerland sound like your cup of tea…or sipping chocolate? Our friends at Mouse Fan Travel can set you up with dates and pricing for this remarkable itinerary in 2026.