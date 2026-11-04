Tokyo DisneySea to Kick Off 2027 with Sparkling Jubilee Finale and Other Limited Time Offerings

Plus, a popular Tower of Terror overlay returns!

There’s tons of amazing fun to enjoy at Tokyo DisneySea in early 2027, including the Sparkling Jubilee grand finale. 

What’s Happening:

  • Tokyo DisneySea has announced its lineup of special events and offerings for January through March 2027, including the grand finale of its 25th anniversary celebration, Disney Story Beyond, and a new Duffy and Friends program.
  • Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee will hold its final day on March 31, 2027, with several special offerings celebrating the end of the anniversary event.
    • Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Finale: Beginning January 13, the Mediterranean Harbor show will feature additional Disney characters arriving on a decorated barge, alongside dancers and characters wearing special Jubilee Blue outfits. The approximately 20-minute show will be performed three times daily. New characters include:
      • Anna and Elsa
      • Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
      • Aladdin and Jasmine
      • Peter Pan and Wendy

  • Fans will also be able to shop new 25th anniversary finale merchandise that will debut January 12 and feature designs celebrating the park's future.

  • Beginning December 26, 2026, new food offerings inspired by the anniversary celebration will be available, including a special course at S.S. Columbia Dining Room.

  • Disney Story Beyond will return for its fourth installment from January 13 through March 31, 2027, bringing an immersive Carnival-themed story to the Palazzo Canals area of Mediterranean Harbor.

  • A five-episode story set to debut on the Disney Story Beyond website and Tokyo Disney Resort YouTube will follow Carlo and his fellow gondoliers as they prepare for the Carnival, introducing a new kitten character named Latte.
  • Guests can enjoy music, dancing, decorated gondolas, and themed radio broadcasts featuring conversations between characters at select locations.
  • The event will feature themed menu items at Gondolier Snacks, a special dessert at Ristorante di Canaletto, and exclusive merchandise.
  • Tower of Terror: Level 13 will return from January 13 through March 31, 2027, offering a more thrilling version of the attraction.
  • Duffy and Friends’ Heart-Bound Ribbons will run from January 14 through March 31, 2027, celebrating the friendship of the seven Duffy and Friends characters. 
  • New merchandise and limited-time food items will also be available during the event.
  • For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber