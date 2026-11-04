Tokyo DisneySea to Kick Off 2027 with Sparkling Jubilee Finale and Other Limited Time Offerings
Plus, a popular Tower of Terror overlay returns!
There’s tons of amazing fun to enjoy at Tokyo DisneySea in early 2027, including the Sparkling Jubilee grand finale.
What’s Happening:
- Tokyo DisneySea has announced its lineup of special events and offerings for January through March 2027, including the grand finale of its 25th anniversary celebration, Disney Story Beyond, and a new Duffy and Friends program.
- Tokyo DisneySea 25th Sparkling Jubilee will hold its final day on March 31, 2027, with several special offerings celebrating the end of the anniversary event.
- Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Finale: Beginning January 13, the Mediterranean Harbor show will feature additional Disney characters arriving on a decorated barge, alongside dancers and characters wearing special Jubilee Blue outfits. The approximately 20-minute show will be performed three times daily. New characters include:
- Anna and Elsa
- Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
- Aladdin and Jasmine
- Peter Pan and Wendy
- Sparkling Jubilee Celebration Finale: Beginning January 13, the Mediterranean Harbor show will feature additional Disney characters arriving on a decorated barge, alongside dancers and characters wearing special Jubilee Blue outfits. The approximately 20-minute show will be performed three times daily. New characters include:
- Fans will also be able to shop new 25th anniversary finale merchandise that will debut January 12 and feature designs celebrating the park's future.
- Beginning December 26, 2026, new food offerings inspired by the anniversary celebration will be available, including a special course at S.S. Columbia Dining Room.
- Disney Story Beyond will return for its fourth installment from January 13 through March 31, 2027, bringing an immersive Carnival-themed story to the Palazzo Canals area of Mediterranean Harbor.
- A five-episode story set to debut on the Disney Story Beyond website and Tokyo Disney Resort YouTube will follow Carlo and his fellow gondoliers as they prepare for the Carnival, introducing a new kitten character named Latte.
- Guests can enjoy music, dancing, decorated gondolas, and themed radio broadcasts featuring conversations between characters at select locations.
- The event will feature themed menu items at Gondolier Snacks, a special dessert at Ristorante di Canaletto, and exclusive merchandise.
- Tower of Terror: Level 13 will return from January 13 through March 31, 2027, offering a more thrilling version of the attraction.
- Duffy and Friends’ Heart-Bound Ribbons will run from January 14 through March 31, 2027, celebrating the friendship of the seven Duffy and Friends characters.
- New merchandise and limited-time food items will also be available during the event.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
- Minnie’s Funderland Returns to Tokyo Disneyland in 2027 for Final Installment of Disney Pal-Palooza
- Prepare to S-U-G-A-R and Jump Into Your Racing Car as Tokyo Disneyland Reveals Opening Date and Details for Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue
- Dumbo The Flying Elephant Gets New Colors and Updated Theming at Tokyo Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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