Stunning New Marquee Installed Ahead of Debut of "The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" at Walt Disney World

Look at this sign. Isn't it neat?

The countdown is nearly complete for the debut of the new “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" and park guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are starting to see the signs (quite literally) of the new production with a stunning new marquee.

What’s Happening:

With only a handful of days ahead of the official debut of the new show, “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests may notice some grand new signage in Animation Courtyard at the park.

The soundstage theater that once played host to "Voyage of the Little Mermaid"

Guests who head under the Disney’s Hollywood Studios archway near the Hollywood Brown Derby restaurant will now be met almost immediately with a stunning new marquee for the new show, complete with the iconic silhouette of Ariel as she sits upon her rock.

Flanked on either side are design motifs that echo

Just underneath, guests will see the themed sign designating regular stand-by entrance and Lightning Lane portals.

The marquee, while similar in spirit, is a far cry from the sculpted Ariel figure with flat backdrop that once adorned the building not so long ago.

This is only the latest update that we’ve seen as we get closer to the opening of the new show on May 27th. Just recently, we got to see

The new show, “The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure" will invite guests to relive the story of Ariel, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid , as she follows her dreams to be part of the human world. The new show will feature encounters with King Triton and Ursula among others, using actors, puppets, and the latest technology to bring the story to life, as well as all the classic songs from the film. This also includes “Kiss the Girl" which was not in the previous show in this location, “Voyage of the Little Mermaid."

The show officially opens at Walt Disney World

