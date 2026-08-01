Photos: A Merchandise Collection Celebrating Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout's Tivan Collection Spotted at Disney California Adventure

Guests visiting the Tivan Collection (AKA Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!) on their next visit to Disney California Adventure will spot a number of fun new merchandise items as they exit the favorite attraction.

Sure to be the highlight of this new collection is a tote bag that adopts a comic style (this is Avengers Campus, after all), to showcase some of the items that can be found as part of the Tivan Collection that guests experiencing the ride are sure to have spotted. The new tote retails for $19.99 plus tax. Please note that all prices were accurate as of press time.

A number of keychains borrow that comic panel style, featuring some of the items from the Tivan Collection, alongside the Tivan logo. These can be brought home for $14.99 plus tax each.

Single postcards with that same look are available for $3.99 each.

Not quite the normal journal you might expect, a notebook showcasing the "cosmic curiousities" featured within the Tivan Collection on its cover is also available, but the blank pages within are more akin to blank comic panels than they are a ruled notebook, making this one a unique and fun item. Adorned on the back cover is the Tivan Collection logo. The item sells for $19.99 plus tax.

Again, the same comic aesthetic arrives on a a picture frame featuring some characters (and items) featured in the attraction, and can be brought home for $29.99 plus tax.

While Guardians of the Galaxy is a franchise featured at both the Disneyland Resort and at Walt Disney World - this collection of merchandise is quite specific to Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! with references to the Tivan Collection and objects found in the queue for that attraction (like the Yeti formerly featured on the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park). That said, we might see variants at EPCOT (home of Guardians of the Galaxy - Cosmic Rewind) but East Coasters should probably not hold out for this West Coast collection.

To plan your visit to the Tivan Collection and the rest of the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!