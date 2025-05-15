Top 5 Experiences for Adults to Enjoy at Disneyland

From Food & Wine to spa visits, here are some ideas for adults visiting the resort.

While Disneyland is known as a family-friendly destination with lots of fun things to do for kids, there are plenty of offerings across the resort and beyond that cater to an adult audience, from foodie experiences to themed bars and secret experiences you may not even be aware of.

We will break down the top 5 experiences for adults to enjoy during their Disneyland vacation!

1) Adults can enjoy the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival that takes place in the spring from early March through late April. The festival features marketplace booths around the parks that offer a variety of limited-time food and drink options, beverage and education tasting seminars, special entertainment, and the return of the fan-favorite Soarin’ Over California attraction.

Adults who are interested in a special experience can even take a mixology class in the setting of the popular Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar! This festival is the perfect time to enjoy an adults’ trip to the park and use a Sip and Savor Pass to sample all of the different marketplace offerings with your group.

2) Explore offerings at the Disneyland Resort hotels, like the Tenaya Stone Spa, pools, and fitness classes. If you’re looking to splurge during your Disneyland vacation, the Tenaya Stone Spa is the perfect way to do it. This spa at the Grand Californian offers a selection of luxurious body treatments, facials, massages, and more.

Adults will also enjoy unique experiences like the fitness classes offered at the resort, including a few that take place inside the parks! There is a variety of Disneyland fitness classes available, including a paddleboard class at the pool, sunrise yoga in Disneyland Park (for hotel guests), a power walking workout in Disney California Adventure, and more. See more of the secret things to do at Disneyland you might not know about.

Or, if you’re staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels, you can enjoy the beautiful pool areas or hot tub as a nice mid-day break from the parks!

3) Adults can enjoy fun themed bars at Disneyland, like Oga’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Oga’s Cantina is an immersive Star Wars-themed bar inspired by the famous Mos Eisley Cantina, featuring a selection of galactic drinks and bites. The atmosphere here is quite lively, and the drinks come with fun names and bold presentations!

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is another favorite spot that is inspired by the Jungle Cruise. This unique location is filled with trinkets and artifacts that Trader Sam collected from around the globe. The bar comes to life with special effects like lighting changes and moving props when certain drinks are ordered. Both of these themed bars are extremely popular and book up quickly, so make sure to secure a reservation in advance!

Adults will also enjoy the beautiful waterfront views at Lamplight Lounge, where you can order from a secret menu of fun drinks, many left over from the previous Cove Bar.

4) There are some great spots for foodies to try in the Anaheim area beyond Disneyland! Adults will love visiting the Anaheim Packing House, which is a former orange processing plant that is now a food hall with dozens of vendors. You’ll find a variety of options here, from comfort food at The Kroft to Mexican cuisine at En Familia Modern Mexican Kitchen. You can read about more of our favorite spots for foodies outside Disneyland.

Some of the rooftop bars at the local Anaheim area hotels provide a great vantage point for watching the fireworks outside of Disneyland, like Top of the V at Viv Hotel and the RISE Rooftop Lounge at the Westin Anaheim.

5) Adults who are willing to stay up late can take advantage of shorter lines for attractions in the evenings or attend a Disneyland After Dark event. As many families clear out after the fireworks, adults can enjoy the quieter hours leading up to park closing to get on rides with shorter wait times. You can read our Disneyland evening strategy to see the best order for tackling the most popular rides!

Adults may also want to consider attending a Disneyland After Dark event, which are themed after-hours parties that include rare characters, special entertainment, specialty foods and beverages, and shorter wait times for rides. These events take place from 9 pm to 1 am (with mix-in hours beginning at 6 pm) and are perfect for night owls who are looking to enjoy a unique experience in the park!

These are just a few of the fun things that adults can enjoy at Disneyland! You can see more of our top tips and recommendations for touring Disneyland as an adult.

