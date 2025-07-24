Top 5 Overlooked Disneyland Meals You Shouldn't Skip

There are plenty of well-known Disneyland foods you’ll find across the resort, from iconic treats like Mickey beignets and Dole Whip to table-service offerings like the famous Monte Cristo Sandwich at Blue Bayou Restaurant and Cafe Orleans. These are some of the best Disneyland foods for very good reason and absolutely worth trying, but there are also a few other standouts that often go overlooked.

Make sure you don’t miss these top 5 overlooked Disneyland foods that may end up being a highlight of your trip!

1) One of our favorite completely underrated foods at Disneyland is the Poke Bowl at GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This is tossed in citrus ponzu with cucumber, edamame, avocado, crab salad, green onions, radicchio, pickled seaweed, furikake, and spicy aïoli. You can choose from sushi-grade ahi tuna or salmon and calrose rice or mixed greens. The freshness and flavors of this poke bowl are truly out of this world!

In general, GCH Craftsman Bar is one of our favorite hidden gem dining locations at Disneyland and also an excellent place to enjoy breakfast. Many miss this great restaurant, but it’s a great choice due to the food and atmosphere, and it’s easy to walk up without a long wait.

2) The Yaki Udon with Karaage-inspired Crispy Chicken at Lucky Fortune Cookery is another one of our overlooked favorites! This is one of the two quick-service restaurants that too many visitors miss, which we frequent during our trips. The Yaki Udon features mushrooms, sugar snap peas, roasted red peppers, bok choy, and dark soy and hoisin sauces. You can get this as a vegetarian option without the chicken, but we think the fried chicken is a great topping for the dish. This is a good option for a quick meal in Disney California Adventure.

3) The 7 Greens Gumbo at Tiana’s Palace is another excellent option that many miss! This gumbo is made with White Beans, Okra, Yams, Sweet Potatoes, and Heirloom Rice. This on its own is one of the most interesting plant-based options you’ll find at Disneyland, or you can get it with chicken & andouille sausage. We love the flavors of this, and gumbo is a great, comforting option, especially if you’re visiting Disneyland on a rainy day!

4) While the Beef Birria Toasted Cheese at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe doesn’t exactly fly under the radar, as it has quite a positive reputation, it is definitely not something you’re going to want to skip if it’s available during your visit. In fact, this seasonal item is often one of our go-to meals at Disneyland when it’s on the menu. This sandwich contains pepper jack, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde on sourdough, and it’s served with consomé. In general, Jolly Holiday is one of our top Disneyland quick-service restaurants that always delivers excellent food quality and has a great, wide range of options on its menu.

5) Lastly, the skewers at Bengal Barbecue often go overlooked as one of the quickest, most convenient food options at Disneyland. They are also one of the relatively healthiest food options you’ll find at Disneyland, right alongside the Poke Bowl and Yaki Udon that are also on this list. Some of our favorites are the Bengal Skewer (beef skewer in a sweet Zulu sauce), Chieftain Chicken (chicken skewer in a Polynesian sauce), Outback Vegetable Skewer (skewered fresh vegetables), and Safari Skewer (featuring bacon and asparagus).

These skewers make for a very easy, quick meal via Disneyland mobile ordering if you’re in a pinch. You can order just the individual skewers or opt for the Bengal Rice Plate, which comes with two different skewers, rice, and a side of citrus-miso slaw.

You can read more about our favorite overlooked foods at Disneyland and our list of the best Disneyland restaurants ranked.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond and share the latest Disney news. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.