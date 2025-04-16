Top 5 Things to Do at Walt Disney World Without a Park Ticket

There is an abundance of things to do on Disney World property—enough that some families will actually do a trip to Disney World without even visiting the parks! From the amazing dining options and activities at the resorts to the various offerings at Disney’s World’s shopping and dining complex, there is so much to do and explore during your vacation.

Whether you’re enjoying a day off from the parks or looking for some fun things to do on your arrival and departure days, here are our top 5 recommendations for things to do on Disney World property without a park ticket!

1) Resort hopping is one of the best things to do on a day off from the parks! This is a great way to enjoy the atmosphere and offerings of some of the deluxe hotels on property, even if you’re not staying at one of these. Some of the best Disney World restaurants are located at the resorts, so it’s worth taking the time to enjoy some of these!

Each resort has its own special and unique offerings, so before your trip, make sure to read up on the hidden spots at these Disney World hotels you may not know about and fun things to do at the Disney World resorts to see what appeals to you and your family!

2) Enjoy the pool at your resort! One of the best parts of staying on Disney World property is the uniquely themed pools you’ll find at the resorts. There are impressive options in every price range, from pool areas with fun centerpieces to pools with slides, hot tubs, etc. It’s a good idea to choose one of the Disney World hotels with the best pools so that you can spend a relaxing day off from the parks playing and lounging by the pool.

Alternatively, visiting one of Disney World’s two water parks can be a great activity with plenty to do and enjoy! This is one of our recommended activities to consider for your Disney World check-out day. For the first time in years, both water parks will soon be open at the same time.

3) Spending some time at Disney Springs, Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment complex, is a great option to consider during a day off from the parks. There is a variety of excellent dining options to choose from here, including both table-service and quick-service options. See our ranking of the best Disney Springs restaurants! There is an abundance of shops throughout Disney Springs to explore as well, from Disney stores to popular brands. Disney Springs is a great option to consider for your arrival day at Disney World.

4) Getting a drink at one of the themed bars on property can be a great activity on a day off from the parks. You can spend some time at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, a very popular option with fun theming and special effects triggered when you order certain drinks, or check out Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs, a vintage aviation-themed bar inspired by Indiana Jones’ pilot. You can see our list of our favorite Disney World bars and lounges based on our frequent enjoyment. There are plenty of great options that stand out due to their impressive theming, drink variety, and food options.

5) Last but not least, if you’re visiting during the holidays, you can design your own holiday tour to enjoy all of the festive decorations and offerings during this time of year! You can check out some of the decor at the best Disney World resorts for Christmas and admire the impressive gingerbread houses that are on display at the Disney World resorts. Another great holiday activity is enjoying the annual Christmas Tree Stroll at Disney Springs, or you can head over to Fort Wilderness to check out the campsite decorations or enjoy a holiday sleigh ride!

You can see even more of our recommendations for things to do on property in our full list of the top 15 things you can do at Disney World without buying a park ticket!

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.