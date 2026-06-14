Photos: Toy Story Hotel Dons Anniversary Flair to Celebrate 10 Years of Shanghai Disney Resort

See how the Toy Story Hotel is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

We have arrived at the Shanghai Disney Resort as they prepare to mark the resort's actual 10th birthday on June 16. Let's take a look at how the Toy Story Hotel is celebrating the occasion.

Decor featuring a 10 logo cleverly making use of the iconic Pixar ball can be found all throughout the hotel, which opened alongside Shanghai Disneyland back in 2016.

The entry doors to the hotel feature a little bit more character.

Even more decor features the "With You, It's Magic+" tagline of the anniversary celebration.

Into the freshly appointed rooms, where everything from room keys to notepads and more feature a 10th anniversary flair.

A variety of 10th anniversary novelty items, both Toy Story and not, are available to purchase at the hotel.

Even the Pepsi bottles – yes, Shanghai Disney Resort is the only Disney resort that uses Pepsi instead of Coke – have a special wrap for the occasion.

Let's take a look at the current hotel map, with a few 10th anniversary nods.

At the hotel's gift shop, you can purchase a luggage tag with the Toy Story Hotel version of the 10th anniversary logo.

Stay tuned for more coverage from Shanghai Disneyland's 10th birthday!