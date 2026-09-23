New Menu Revealed for The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
The restaurant reopens at the end of September.
Having been closed for a month-long refurbishment, the Turf Club Bar and Grill is set to reopen soon at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and now the updated menu has been revealed for the Walt Disney World restaurant.
Who's Hungry?
- The Turf Club Bar and Grill closed in late August for its refurbishment, but will be back open to the public on September 30. But what exactly will be available when the doors open again? Read on to see the new incarnation of the menu.
- While it's not a complete overhaul, there are some dishes that have been altered, along with a few brand new additions.
Appetizers
- Crispy Chicken Wings served with choice of buffalo or garlic-Parmesan sauce, blue cheese, and celery
- Sweet-and-Spicy Brussels Sprouts with a piquant agave glaze, and crispy Vidalia onions (Plant-based)
- French Onion Soup: Savory sherry beef broth, melted fontina, and Gruyère
- Wedge Salad with bacon, buttermilk-chive ranch dressing, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and marigold garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT
- Golden-fried Calamari with Shishito Peppers with toasted sesame aïoli and sweet chili-lime sauce
- Lemon Butter Shrimp with sun-dried tomatoes, feta, capers, and toasted bread
Entrées
- Slow-roasted Prime Rib with a baked potato with butter, sour cream, chives, seasonal vegetables, au jus, and horseradish sauce
- Smoked Salmon-wrapped Halibut with seasonal risotto, citrus beurre blanc, and nasturtium garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT
- Braised Pork Shank with New York cheddar grits and bacon-bourbon glaze
- Spinach and Mushroom Linguini: Mushroom “cream” sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and basil-tofu “ricotta” (Plant-based)
- Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and house-made steak sauce
- Turf Club Burger with applewood-smoked bacon, New York white cheddar, house-made pickles, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato served with seasoned waffle fries
- Corn Flake-breaded Fried Chicken and Waffle with roasted jalapeño maple syrup and candied bacon butter
- Pappardelle Shrimp Pasta: Shrimp, asparagus, and truffle sauce
Desserts
- Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake: Hazelnut mousse, and berry sauce
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake: Strawberry sauce, and graham crumb
- Salted Caramel Pot de Crème: Vanilla bean panna cotta, pecan crunch, and critrus shortbread
- Apple Tart: Caramel sauce, streusel, and “gelato” (Plant-based)
Specialty Drinks
- The Saratoga Cocktail: Michter’s Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Courvoisier VS Cognac, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, and The Bitter Truth Decanter Bitters
- Winner’s Circle Margarita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, lime, and agave
- New York Sour: Widow Jane Bourbon, Disaranno Originale liqueur, sweet-and-sour, and Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot
- Blood Orange Margarita: Lunazul Añejo Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, lime juice, and blood orange sour
- Piña CoLAVA: Bacardí Raspberry rum blended with flavors of coconut, pineapple, and raspberry purée
- New York Old Fashioned: Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon, demerara, and Angostura bitters
- Grandstand Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, olive brine, and blue cheese olives
- Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar
- Pineapple Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. ginger bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint
Dessert Wine and Cocktails
- Chocolate Martini: Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Bols de Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, and Frangelico Liqueur
- Espresso Martini: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols White Crème de Cacao Liqueur, and espresso
- Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red
Beer and Hard Seltzer
Pale Lager
- Stella Artois
- Michelob Ultra
Amber Lager
- Blue Point Toasted
- Yuengling Traditional
Wheat & Wit
- Blue Moon Belgian White Ale
India Pale Ale
- Cigar City Jai Alai
- Crooked Can High Stepper
- Sixpoint Brewery Bengali
Seasonal
- Samuel Adams Seasonal
Hard Seltzer
- High Noon Pineapple Vodka
Non-Alcoholic
- Athletic Brewing Co Upside Dawn Golden
Wine
Sparkling
- Maschio Prosecco
- Empire Estate ‘Blanc de Blancs’ Brut
White
- Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay
- Scarpetta Pinot Grigio
- Hillick & Hobba Estate Dry Riesling
Rosé
- House of Brown
Red
- MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir
- Don Miguel Gascón Malbec
- Michael Mondavi Family Emblem
- Simi Cabernet Sauvignon
- Francis Ford Coppola Diamond
Non-Alcoholic Specialties
- Enchanted Grove Lime Splash: Minute Maid Limeade paired with the revitalizing flavors of cucumber and mint
- Enchanting Ember Lemonade: Minute maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey
Coffee
Featuring freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee
- Regular or Decaf
- Double Espresso
- Cappuccino
- Caffè Latte
- Peru Alto Mayo Protected Forest Coffee Roasted by Joffrey’s Coffee ~ Press Pot
What I'm Aiming For:
- Looking at this menu, I'm thinking my dinner would consist of the Lemon Butter Shrimp to kick things off, followed by Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak as my main course, because who am I to argue with steak and garlic mashed potatoes?
- A Piña CoLAVA sounds like a delightful drink to accompany, while I'd wrap up the evening with some Salted Caramel Pot de Crème.
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