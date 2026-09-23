New Menu Revealed for The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The restaurant reopens at the end of September.

Having been closed for a month-long refurbishment, the Turf Club Bar and Grill is set to reopen soon at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and now the updated menu has been revealed for the Walt Disney World restaurant.

Who's Hungry?

The Turf Club Bar and Grill closed in late August for its refurbishment, but will be back open to the public on September 30. But what exactly will be available when the doors open again? Read on to see the new incarnation of the menu.

While it's not a complete overhaul, there are some dishes that have been altered, along with a few brand new additions.

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken Wings served with choice of buffalo or garlic-Parmesan sauce, blue cheese, and celery

Sweet-and-Spicy Brussels Sprouts with a piquant agave glaze, and crispy Vidalia onions (Plant-based)

with a piquant agave glaze, and crispy Vidalia onions (Plant-based) French Onion Soup: Savory sherry beef broth, melted fontina, and Gruyère

Wedge Salad with bacon, buttermilk-chive ranch dressing, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and marigold garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT

with bacon, buttermilk-chive ranch dressing, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and marigold garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT Golden-fried Calamari with Shishito Peppers with toasted sesame aïoli and sweet chili-lime sauce

Lemon Butter Shrimp with sun-dried tomatoes, feta, capers, and toasted bread

Entrées

Slow-roasted Prime Rib with a baked potato with butter, sour cream, chives, seasonal vegetables, au jus, and horseradish sauce

Smoked Salmon-wrapped Halibut with seasonal risotto, citrus beurre blanc, and nasturtium garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT

with seasonal risotto, citrus beurre blanc, and nasturtium garnish from The Land Pavilion at EPCOT Braised Pork Shank with New York cheddar grits and bacon-bourbon glaze

with New York cheddar grits and bacon-bourbon glaze Spinach and Mushroom Linguini: Mushroom “cream” sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and basil-tofu “ricotta” (Plant-based)

Mushroom “cream” sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, and basil-tofu “ricotta” (Plant-based) Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and house-made steak sauce

Turf Club Burger with applewood-smoked bacon, New York white cheddar, house-made pickles, onion straws, lettuce, and tomato served with seasoned waffle fries

Corn Flake-breaded Fried Chicken and Waffle with roasted jalapeño maple syrup and candied bacon butter

with roasted jalapeño maple syrup and candied bacon butter Pappardelle Shrimp Pasta: Shrimp, asparagus, and truffle sauce

Desserts

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake: Hazelnut mousse, and berry sauce

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake: Strawberry sauce, and graham crumb

Salted Caramel Pot de Crème: Vanilla bean panna cotta, pecan crunch, and critrus shortbread

Vanilla bean panna cotta, pecan crunch, and critrus shortbread Apple Tart: Caramel sauce, streusel, and “gelato” (Plant-based)

Specialty Drinks

The Saratoga Cocktail: Michter’s Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Courvoisier VS Cognac, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, and The Bitter Truth Decanter Bitters

Michter’s Single Barrel Rye Whiskey, Courvoisier VS Cognac, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, and The Bitter Truth Decanter Bitters Winner’s Circle Margarita: Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, lime, and agave

Don Julio Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier liqueur, lime, and agave New York Sour: Widow Jane Bourbon, Disaranno Originale liqueur, sweet-and-sour, and Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot

Widow Jane Bourbon, Disaranno Originale liqueur, sweet-and-sour, and Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot Blood Orange Margarita: Lunazul Añejo Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, lime juice, and blood orange sour

Lunazul Añejo Tequila, Cointreau liqueur, lime juice, and blood orange sour Piña CoLAVA: Bacardí Raspberry rum blended with flavors of coconut, pineapple, and raspberry purée

Bacardí Raspberry rum blended with flavors of coconut, pineapple, and raspberry purée New York Old Fashioned: Hudson Bright Lights Big Bourbon, demerara, and Angostura bitters

Grandstand Martini: Grey Goose Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, olive brine, and blue cheese olives

Grey Goose Vodka, Dolin Dry Vermouth, olive brine, and blue cheese olives Mint Julep: Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon muddled with fresh mint and agave nectar Pineapple Mule: Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey, Hella Cocktail Co. ginger bitters, pineapple juice, ginger beer, and mint

Dessert Wine and Cocktails

Chocolate Martini: Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Bols de Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, and Frangelico Liqueur

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Bols de Crème de Cacao White Liqueur, and Frangelico Liqueur Espresso Martini: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols White Crème de Cacao Liqueur, and espresso

Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Bols White Crème de Cacao Liqueur, and espresso Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red

Beer and Hard Seltzer

Pale Lager

Stella Artois

Michelob Ultra

Amber Lager

Blue Point Toasted

Yuengling Traditional

Wheat & Wit

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale

India Pale Ale

Cigar City Jai Alai

Crooked Can High Stepper

Sixpoint Brewery Bengali

Seasonal

Samuel Adams Seasonal

Hard Seltzer

High Noon Pineapple Vodka

Non-Alcoholic

Athletic Brewing Co Upside Dawn Golden

Wine

Sparkling

Maschio Prosecco

Empire Estate ‘Blanc de Blancs’ Brut

White

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

Hillick & Hobba Estate Dry Riesling

Rosé

House of Brown

Red

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir

Don Miguel Gascón Malbec

Michael Mondavi Family Emblem

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

Francis Ford Coppola Diamond

Non-Alcoholic Specialties

Enchanted Grove Lime Splash: Minute Maid Limeade paired with the revitalizing flavors of cucumber and mint

Enchanting Ember Lemonade: Minute maid Premium Lemonade, strawberry, and hot honey

Coffee

Featuring freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee

Regular or Decaf

Double Espresso

Cappuccino

Caffè Latte

Peru Alto Mayo Protected Forest Coffee Roasted by Joffrey’s Coffee ~ Press Pot

What I'm Aiming For:

Looking at this menu, I'm thinking my dinner would consist of the Lemon Butter Shrimp to kick things off, followed by Char-grilled Butcher’s Steak as my main course, because who am I to argue with steak and garlic mashed potatoes?

A Piña CoLAVA sounds like a delightful drink to accompany, while I'd wrap up the evening with some Salted Caramel Pot de Crème.