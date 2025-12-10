Walt Disney World's Open Water Park to Close as Temps Drop in Central Florida
There has been an operational change for Typhoon Lagoon water park, shutting its doors this week as temperatures drop in Central Florida.
What’s Happening:
- A quick glimpse at the official Walt Disney World Resort website reveals that they are closing Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park on Thursday, December 11th and Friday, December 12th, due to inclement weather.
- This sort of closure is common this time of year, as temperatures in Central Florida drop to a level that most do not want to be running and frolicking in water.
- The current forecast for the Typhoon Lagoon area calls for a high of 67 degrees (fahrenheit) on Thursday, December 11th, with a low coming in at a brisk 48 degrees.
- For Friday, December 12th, the current forecast shows a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52. Both days show no signs of storm activity, both showing a 0% chance of thunderstorms.
- While others might want to flock to the water parks on these days, especially with both days averaging temps in the high 60s, it’s also worth noting that Universal’s Volcano Bay Water theme park is also closed on Thursday, December 11th.
- Temperatures are expected to drop into the lows in the evening, after the sun goes down.
- The second water park at Walt Disney World (which is actually the third, but we’re not having that conversation today), Blizzard Beach, is already closed for a seasonal refurbishment at this time.
- As of press time, Disney Resort pools are currently slated to remain open, but if you’re staying on property, be sure to check with your front desk for additional information.
- Typhoon Lagoon is still scheduled as normal on December 13th, from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
