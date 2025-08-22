New Changes to Universal Orlando App and Website Indicate an EPIC Universal Express Change

The popular shorter-line access service was meant to be at these locations, but was never officially opened.

It seems there have been some changes to what attractions at the newest theme park in Orlando offer Universal Express access.

What’s Happening:

Users of the official Universal Orlando Epic Universe

The expedited queue access service was not previously available at both Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry or Mine Cart Madness at the park.

Now, (as of press time) according to the individual ride pages on both the official Universal Orlando app and the official Universal Orlando website, both of these attractions now accept Universal Express.

Fans will be quick to point out that they were always meant to - as you can see in our photo below that has a dedicated Universal Express queue at the entrance of Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. However, they were never accessible after the park officially opened in May.

It should be noted that while these changes appear on the official website and app on the individual attraction pages, when going to the Universal Express page to purchase these passes, you will still find a list of offered attractions and find a disclaimer that Universal Express is NOT available at these two attractions in addition to Dragon Racer’s Rally. A note applies to each list that says these are all subject to change.

