Walt's Disneyland Quiz

Think you're an expert on the original Magic Kingdom? It's time to prove it.
This trivia challenge will take you back in time to "Walt's Disneyland," the park as he originally envisioned and built it.

From the legendary artists who brought the magic to life to the long-lost attractions of yesteryear, these ten questions will see if you're a true authority on the original Happiest Place on Earth. Good luck!

Walt's Disneyland (2025-07-22)

Question 1: What unique feature did the original Monsanto House of the Future have?

Question 1

Question 2: Who was the famed sculptor that did figures in Tiki Room, Pirates, Small World and Mr. Lincoln?

Question 2

Question 3: What was the name of the "land" where companies could hold picnics but they weren't actually in Disneyland?

Question 3

Question 4: Who created this famous Disneyland rendering?

Question 4

Question 5: Which company sponsored the Hall of Aluminum Fame in Tomorrowland?

Question 5

Question 6: The Swiss Family Treehouse opened in what year at Disneyland?

Question 6

Question 7: Wally Boag played which character in the Golden Horseshoe Revue?

Question 7

Question 8: Which of these was NOT an opening-day attraction at Disneyland

Question 8

Question 9: What was the first major attraction to open after Walt's death?

Question 9

Question 10: Who christened the Mark Twain with waters from major American rivers?

Question 10

Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
