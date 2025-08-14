Walt's Disneyland Quiz
Think you're an expert on the original Magic Kingdom? It's time to prove it.
This trivia challenge will take you back in time to "Walt's Disneyland," the park as he originally envisioned and built it.
From the legendary artists who brought the magic to life to the long-lost attractions of yesteryear, these ten questions will see if you're a true authority on the original Happiest Place on Earth. Good luck!
Walt's Disneyland (2025-07-22)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com