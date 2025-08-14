Walt's Disneyland Quiz

Think you're an expert on the original Magic Kingdom? It's time to prove it.

This trivia challenge will take you back in time to "Walt's Disneyland," the park as he originally envisioned and built it.

From the legendary artists who brought the magic to life to the long-lost attractions of yesteryear, these ten questions will see if you're a true authority on the original Happiest Place on Earth. Good luck!

Walt's Disneyland (2025-07-22) Question 1: What unique feature did the original Monsanto House of the Future have? It was solar-powered It floated on a cushion of air It was made of plastic It was underwater Question 2: Who was the famed sculptor that did figures in Tiki Room, Pirates, Small World and Mr. Lincoln? Ward Kimball Blaine Gibson Yale Gracey Herb Ryman Question 3: What was the name of the "land" where companies could hold picnics but they weren't actually in Disneyland? Liberty Street Holidayland Frontier Gardens Edison Square Question 4: Who created this famous Disneyland rendering? Marvin Davis Ken Anderson Herb Ryman John Hench Question 5: Which company sponsored the Hall of Aluminum Fame in Tomorrowland? Kaiser Westinghouse Alcoa General Electric Question 6: The Swiss Family Treehouse opened in what year at Disneyland? 1956 1962 1955 1959 Question 7: Wally Boag played which character in the Golden Horseshoe Revue? The Cisco Kid Buffalo Bill Wyatt Earp Pecos Bill Question 8: Which of these was NOT an opening-day attraction at Disneyland King Arthur Carrousel Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Peter Pan's Flight Alice in Wonderland Question 9: What was the first major attraction to open after Walt's death? Swiss Family Treehouse Space Mountain Pirates of the Caribbean Haunted Mansion Question 10: Who christened the Mark Twain with waters from major American rivers? Joan Crawford Barbara Stanwyck Bette Davis Irene Dunne Submit Answers Your Results Try Again