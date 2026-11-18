Hey-Hey! Meet Disney’s AI-Powered Anzellan Audio-Animatronics
The creatures will be on display in Vegas for AWS re:Invent.
Three Anzellan droidsmiths are set to take Audio-Animatronics into new galaxies.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development has shared more details about its trio of Anzellan Animatronic characters: Vilo Vele, Kado Bre’a, and Jibu Bre’a.
- These prototypes differ from past projects as they're built with AWS cloud and AI capabilities, which WDI says can power the creatures' intelligence in real time.
- According to Disney, the characters can react to a guest waving or speaking, as well as respond to one another, without a puppeteer controlling them.
- They also speak in a mix of English and Anzellan.
- The Anzellans, members of the same Star Wars species as Babu Frik, appeared in the Anzellan Creature Workshop at the Imagineering: Horizons pavilion during D23 in August.
- While we don't yet know when Disney Parks guests might be able to meet the trio for themselves, attendees of AWS re:Invent can meet the Anzellans at the Customer Showcase at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The conference runs November 30 through December 4, 2026.
- Laughing Place previously reported on preparations at Disneyland’s Droid Depot that we assumed were for the three Anzellan droidsmiths. Disney’s new announcement does not give a park debut date for the characters.
What They're Saying:
- Kyle Laughlin, SVP, Walt Disney Imagineering R&D and Technology and Engineering: "At Disney, we always start with the story and how we want guests to feel. With the Anzellans, that feeling is surprise. By bringing together AWS’s incredible technology with the ingenuity of our Imagineers, we have an exciting opportunity to take on the next challenge in bringing characters to life in innovative ways, and at the size and scale guests expect.”
- Samira Panah Bakhtiar, GM, Telco, Media, Entertainment, Games and Sports, AWS: "At AWS, we believe the most magical technology is the kind you interact with seamlessly in the real world. The intelligence behind the Anzellans runs on AWS, enabling the characters to perceive their environment, reason about what's happening, and respond dynamically in real time. What makes this innovation truly special is that it exemplifies physical AI: Every word, every gesture, every personality trait was crafted by Disney's Imagineers — with AWS powering the real-time decision-making that brings those creative choices to life. We're proud to support Imagineering as they write the next chapter of a tradition that started more than 60 years ago."
Other Recent WDI Experiments in the Parks:
- These Anzellan AAs are the latest in a string of characters that Imagineers have brought to life with new technologies.
- One of the most famous examples also comes from the Star Wars universe, as the BD-X droids have made their way around the world — and found themselves on the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Of course, there's also Olaf, who has appeared at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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