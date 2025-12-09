New Video From Walt Disney Imagineering Pulls Back Curtain On One Of Their Oldest Tricks
Remember when things were a mystery?
A new video reveals some of the big mysteries across numerous iconic Disney Parks attractions, taking a closer look at the infamous "Pepper's Ghost" effect.
What’s Happening:
- In a new video from Walt Disney Imagineering, we get a closer look at how creatives like Imagineer Daniel Joseph bring some special effects to life with an illusion called “Pepper’s Ghost.”
- We get to see this illusion from its early days in theaters before being adopted by legendary Imagineer Yale Gracey for the Haunted Mansion.
- Joseph explains how the effect, in its simplicity, is what inspires the rest of the illusion labs at Walt Disney Imagineering.
- While we talk about the Haunted Mansion briefly, we also see how it evolved at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, incorporating video and even the surrounding environment into the illusion.
- We finally see the effect in use at a far less ghostly or spooky location, as we head to the new iteration of Test Track, where a “smart mirror” morphs and transforms their vehicle into a new style.
- Really neat to see, the original shoebox model that inspired the team and helped them develop the idea more fully.
- The Test Track usage of the effect marks the latest, with a short tease that more Pepper’s Ghost effects will be used in the future - hinting at a later video that will be revealing where.
- Check out the full video below.
- The video comes as part of the Great Moments in Imagineering series, which has also explored the installation of an Ichabod Crane silhouette in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom, a look at the Titans in Disney Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny, and more.
- This Pepper’s Ghost video might be among the most detailed and broad yet, focusing on the use of a single effect across multiple attractions.
- While some might enjoy this big reveal of how things are done, others might think of earlier ‘90s specials and prior where secrets were kept under lock and key, even with Imagineer Tony Baxter saying that the Haunted Mansion’s big secret is “using real ghosts.”
