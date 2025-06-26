Listen Well, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Can Enjoy a New Photo Op at Magic Kingdom for V.I.Passholder Days

Maleficent seems to be everywhere this summer!

A new Disney PhotoPass photo op has popped up at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom as part of V.I.Passholder days, and it combines some of the photographer’s favorite techniques - props and magic!

What’s Happening:

As Part of V.I.Passholder days at Walt Disney World, annual passholders visiting the Magic Kingdom can take advantage of a special Disney PhotoPass opportunity, just for them.

The photo op seems to feature a hybrid of an actual prop combined with the popular Disney PhotoPass magic shots, as passholders are invited to hold Maleficent’s staff, with Diablo, her pet raven, digitally entered on to the top of the staff.

While the original post does not specify times in which you can find this photo opportunity, we do know that it will be at Magic Kingdom through July 31st, with some comments pointing to a location near Pinocchio

Definitely Invited to the Party This Time:

Maleficent seems to have taken center stage during the V.I.Passholder event this year, with the free magnet for annual passholders this time around featuring her likeness, available for pickup at EPCOT

Maleficent is also a major part of the new show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After

