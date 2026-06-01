Photos: New Candy-Esque Charms Arrive at World of Disney

Guests visiting World of Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World can check out some fun new charms that they can adorn their accessories with.

The new charms are perfect to attach to bags, purses, cell phone cases, and more and feature some favorite Disney characters in faux-candy bags. Inside, you won't find real candy, instead a bit of glitter to make it appear as though candy is contained within. As such, do not try and eat these items or anything inside.

You can see in our photos throughout the page that they come in various styles, with Mickey Mouse on packaging for Sour Balls, Minnie Mouse on a bag for Gummi Disney Characters, Stitch on Sour Mini Belts, and Angel on Sour Gummi Worms.

When you flip each over, you'll see the same character, along with a banner that says "fun to share," similar to the packaging for real candy that can be found at locations throughout the Walt Disney World resort.

Though we spotted these at World of Disney in Disney Springs, we anticipate that they will appear at other retail locations across Walt Disney World property.

The charms can be picked up for $14.99 each, plus tax, as of press time.

To visit World of Disney at Disney Springs for yourself, along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.