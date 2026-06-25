New Special Offers Revealed for Walt Disney World Hotel Stays During Upcoming Holiday Season

Disney+ Perks Members can enjoy a special package - so sign up now if you're a Disney+ subscriber!

As we learn about the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World, we got news of special offers that those looking to visit during the holiday season can enjoy!

What's Happening:

Shortly after we learned of the return of favorite Walt Disney World holiday celebrations, we're now getting the news of special offers that those hoping to visit the Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy this holiday season.

Members of the Disney+ Perks program can save up to 25% on rooms and get free Park Hopper benefits added to their ticket when they purchase a 4-night, 4-day room-and-ticket package at select Disney hotels this holiday season (and select dates this fall).

This offer is valid for stays most nights from: September 25 to October 8, 2026 October 19 to 31, 2026 November 15 to 28, 2026 December 13 to 24, 2026

Generally, guests can save up to 20% on select rooms at Walt Disney World this holiday season—for stays: Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 4 to November 19, 2026 Most nights (including weekends) from November 22 to December 24, 2026

Florida Residents can increase their savings and save up to 25% on select rooms at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season, for stays select nights from October 19 to December 24, 2026.

Maximum Savings:

To get the most savings out of each of these offers, guests should look at stays at the following Disney Resorts Collection Resorts: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club) Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village Disney’s Beach Club Resort Disney’s Beach Club Villas Disney’s BoardWalk Inn Disney’s BoardWalk Villas Disney’s Contemporary Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Disney's Riviera Resort Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Disney's Yacht Club Resort The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The Disney+ Perks package offer also allows maximum savings of up to 25% at Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside. This hotel also offers savings up to 20% with the general room offer and Florida resident offer.

Disney+ Perks members can save up to 20% at: Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

And up to 15% at: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Florida Residents can save up to 20% at: Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

And up to 15% at: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The general offer allows savings up to 15% at: Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

And up to 10% at: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Of course, the best way to get the maximum savings possible is to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World bookings!