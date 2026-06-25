New Special Offers Revealed for Walt Disney World Hotel Stays During Upcoming Holiday Season
Disney+ Perks Members can enjoy a special package - so sign up now if you're a Disney+ subscriber!
As we learn about the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World, we got news of special offers that those looking to visit during the holiday season can enjoy!
What's Happening:
- Shortly after we learned of the return of favorite Walt Disney World holiday celebrations, we're now getting the news of special offers that those hoping to visit the Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy this holiday season.
- Members of the Disney+ Perks program can save up to 25% on rooms and get free Park Hopper benefits added to their ticket when they purchase a 4-night, 4-day room-and-ticket package at select Disney hotels this holiday season (and select dates this fall).
- This offer is valid for stays most nights from:
- September 25 to October 8, 2026
- October 19 to 31, 2026
- November 15 to 28, 2026
- December 13 to 24, 2026
- Generally, guests can save up to 20% on select rooms at Walt Disney World this holiday season—for stays:
- Most Sunday to Thursday nights from October 4 to November 19, 2026
- Most nights (including weekends) from November 22 to December 24, 2026
- Florida Residents can increase their savings and save up to 25% on select rooms at the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season, for stays select nights from October 19 to December 24, 2026.
Maximum Savings:
- To get the most savings out of each of these offers, guests should look at stays at the following Disney Resorts Collection Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- The Disney+ Perks package offer also allows maximum savings of up to 25% at Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside. This hotel also offers savings up to 20% with the general room offer and Florida resident offer.
- Disney+ Perks members can save up to 20% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- And up to 15% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Florida Residents can save up to 20% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- And up to 15% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The general offer allows savings up to 15% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- And up to 10% at:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Of course, the best way to get the maximum savings possible is to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World bookings!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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