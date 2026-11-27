In case you want to find Walt Disney World the old fashioned way.

While all eyes might be on EPCOT's debut of this year's International Festival of the Holidays today, some eyes are gravitating toward a new collection of Walt Disney World logo merchandise. A fun aesthetic is featured on some of the items featuring the navigational coordinates of Walt Disney World. First we find this zip hoodie that works in its simplicity, featuring a Mickey head on the front with the Walt Disney World logo, while the design on the back features a Cinderella Castle silhouette, coordinates emblazoned with text, and Walt Disney's signature.

Those who've been to Walt Disney World know that the resort is the size of a city. If you want to get really specific, those exact coordinates point to an exact spot on the Walt Disney World property that is just on the other side of World Drive from the EPCOT parking lot entrance, just northwest of the Mickey shaped solar farm. The hoodie can be picked up for $69.99 plus tax.

The same look and idea comes to a t-shirt as well, with a silhouette of the Partners statue added. The Tee retails for $39.99 plus tax. A tote bag with a similar look (sans coordinates) features a quote from Walt, "It's Kind of Fun to Do the Impossible." The tote also sells for $39.99 plus tax.

A button-down shirt carries over the same look and feel but is far more subtle, lending any kind of obvious Walt Disney World iconography only to the chest pocket, where some symbols celebrating the resort and an obvious 71 are found. This shirt can be picked up for $74.99 plus tax.

We spotted these at EPCOT but given their generic Walt Disney World nature, they will likely appear at retail locations throughout the parks and hotels of the resort. To visit Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!