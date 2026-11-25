While some might say "don't make me choose" when asked what their favorite Walt Disney World theme park is, retail locations across the Florida destination are now making guests choose which is their favorite. New pullover sweatshirts have arrived, and instead of commemorating a trip to ALL of Walt Disney World, guests must pick which park they want to honor with a wearable souvenir. Of course, completists will likely want a full four-piece collection of these for their wardrobe as well.

As you can see, each pullover features the icon of each park front and center on the apparel item, with Cinderella Castle for Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth for EPCOT, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror for Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the Tree of Life for Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The sweater might also reopen the debate over what the icon for Disney's Hollywood Studios is, as some might prefer a pullover with the Chinese Theater on it. Of course, fans of a certain age might also wish for a throwback sweatshirt featuring the Earful Tower.

In lieu of other park landmarks and features, the icon of each park is flanked by landscaping, so the pullover sleeves and lower hem feature palm trees or other greenery as would be found in the park. Magic Kingdom's sweatshirt, much like the castle hub itself, doesn't feature many trees, but the side turrets of the castle are featured on the sleeves.

We spotted these at EPCOT but will likely be found at retail locations throughout each of the parks. Each can be picked up (as of press time) for $69.99 plus tax. To plan your visit to Walt Disney World and each of the parks featured on these pullovers, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!