Tickets On Sale Now as Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic Returns Later in 2026

A fan-favorite event will be returning once again to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin later this year.
What's Happening:
- The popular annual event that takes place at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin resorts is coming back as the the annual Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic will return for its 17th year this fall on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.
- The fan-favorite event features unlimited food and beverage offerings from the hotel’s wide array of restaurants and more from 5-9 p.m.
The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a street party celebration hosted by the property located in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort. The outdoor event features culinary creations from the hotel’s 23 restaurants and lounges including Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino and Rosa Mexicano.
- Guests can enjoy unlimited wine, beer and other beverage samplings from around the world, along with various live musical entertainment and appearances by Celebrity Chefs Todd English and Michael Mina.
- The event also features several themed sections that combine music, décor, food and drink to immerse guests in a completely separate ambiance. Past themed areas have included Bubble Lounge, Chinatown, Carnival Corner and For the Love of Florida.
- Individual tickets for the 2026 Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic are $215 per night. Guests who plan to attend both Friday and Saturday night can save 10 percent on a bundle ticket option. The bundle gives attendees the chance to taste everything the Food & Wine Classic has to offer, as different menu items are featured each night.
- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin continually receives national recognition for its food and beverage program, with 23 restaurants and lounges led by a distinguished food and beverage team. The hotel features nearly 30 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.
More information about the 2026 event, including menus, is promised to be revealed soon.
- Tickets can be purchased now at FoodAndWineClassic.com.
A Foodie Favorite:
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has long been a favorite for a number of us here at Laughing Place.
- Taking place each fall, typically in the height of the nearby EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, this event is a standout in the Orlando tourist corridor.
- Especially when compared to the EPCOT festival which is only steps away, the Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic shows off a much more appealing value, with tickets including unlimited samplings at each of the many stations throughout the resort's iconic causeway of both food and drink.
- A far cry from the individual plates and oft critiqued pricing and value of the more popular festival in the nearby theme park.
