Artist Spotlight: The Art Continues to Shine During Week 2 of The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026

A new wave of artists and performers keeps the creative momentum going at EPCOT.

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is now in full swing, and week two invites guests to dive even deeper into the creative magic that makes this festival so special. With the opening excitement still buzzing through World Showcase, the second week builds momentum, welcoming a new wave of artists and performers ready to transform EPCOT into a living canvas of color, sound, and imagination. Let’s take a look at which artists you’ll be able to spot around the park during the second week of the festival.





Alex Maher

January 17, 22, 27 & February 21

Alex Maher’s art stands out for its striking realism and dramatic lighting. Often working in darker tones with intense detail, Maher’s pieces have a cinematic quality that draws viewers in and rewards close inspection. His work offers a compelling contrast to the brighter, more whimsical styles found throughout the festival.





Larissa Brown

January 20–24

Larissa Brown is celebrated for her soft, expressive style that emphasizes emotion, movement, and storytelling. Her pieces often feel intimate and personal, inviting guests to slow down and connect with the art on a deeper level. Brown’s work adds warmth and balance to the festival’s lineup, making her a standout during the opening week.





Steve Thompson

January 20-25

Steve Thompson is a longtime Disney artist who began his career in feature animation, working on films like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tarzan, and The Emperor’s New Groove. Today, he’s a Principal Designer for Disney Consumer Products, creating artwork and collectibles inspired by classic and modern Disney stories. At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, Thompson shares original pieces that celebrate Disney’s rich animation legacy through expressive, character-driven design.





Doug Bolly

January 22 to 26

Doug Bolly is a Disney artist known for his whimsical, character‑driven illustrations that celebrate the fun and nostalgia of Disney parks and stories. His vibrant style often highlights classic Disney icons with a fresh, playful twist, making his work a fan favorite at events like the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Bolly’s pieces resonate with guests of all ages, combining bold color, expressive detail, and a love for Disney that shines through in every creation.





Maria Stuckey

January 22, 25, 29, 31 & February 1, 5, 20, 21

Maria Stuckey is a Disney artist whose colorful illustrations celebrate the joy and whimsy of Disney characters and worlds. Her playful, expressive style brings cherished favorites to life with vibrant energy and nostalgic charm.

Will Gay

January 23, 24, 30 and 31 & February 1

Will Gay is known for his bold, dynamic artwork that blends classic Disney imagery with contemporary flair. His pieces often feature strong lines, rich color, and a sense of movement that captures the spirit of beloved characters in new, engaging ways.

John Quinn

January 24, 25, and 30

John Quinn is a multi‑disciplinary artist whose Disney work combines clean graphic design with iconic character imagery. His art often reflects a modern, stylized sensibility that appeals to fans of both classic and current Disney stories.

Morgan Ditta

January 28 to 31 & February 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 16



Morgan Ditta brings a delicate, painterly touch to Disney art, creating pieces that feel like storybook moments frozen in time. Her work often evokes emotion and atmosphere, capturing the heart of Disney’s most cherished narratives.





Dave Perillo

January 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 31 & February 1 to 5

Dave Perillo is a beloved Disney artist known for his cheerful, highly collectible prints and posters. His approachable, friendly style and thoughtful use of color make his work instantly recognizable and a favorite among festival guests.

Darren Wilson

January 16, 23, 29, 30, 31 & February 19 and 20

Darren Wilson’s expressive illustrations strike a perfect balance between bold graphics and soft, painterly detail. His art often highlights the playful spirit of Disney characters, inviting viewers to reconnect with the magic of storytelling.

Caley Hicks

January 17, 24, 30, 31 & February 1, 7, 8

Caley Hicks creates art with a keen sense of narrative and charm, turning scenes and characters into compelling visual stories. Her work often combines whimsical elements with thoughtful composition, earning praise from Disney collectors and fans alike.

Rosemary Begley

January 20 to 27







Rosemary Begley is a Disney artist whose work radiates warmth and personality. With a focus on character, mood, and detail, her illustrations often bring out the heart and humor of Disney storytelling in fresh, inviting ways.

Dylan Bonner

January 21 to 25





Dylan Bonner’s Disney art is known for its clean design and keen attention to character expression. His pieces often feel both nostalgic and modern, making them especially appealing to fans who love iconic figures presented with a contemporary twist.

Joey Chou

January 21 to 29





Joey Chou is celebrated for his masterful blend of classic storytelling and modern composition. His Disney creations often feature beloved characters in richly detailed, cinematic scenes that feel alive with emotion and imagination.

Kristen Tercek

January 28 to 31 & February 1



Kristen Tercek’s artwork is defined by creative reinterpretations of Disney characters and themes, blending clever design with artistic flair. Her pieces often reveal fresh perspectives on familiar faces, delighting fans with both artistry and insight.

Shane Grammer

January 28 to 31 & February 1 to 4

Shane Grammer’s art captures movement, personality, and charm, skillfully blending classic Disney inspiration with a fresh artistic voice. His work often celebrates character and emotion, bringing joy to those who encounter his vibrant pieces.

Natasha Guidroz

January 28 & February 7, 13, 14



Natasha Guidroz infuses her Disney art with color, soul, and a touch of whimsy. Her illustrations often celebrate connection and character relationships, inviting viewers to rediscover Disney stories through her expressive, evocative lens.





Rob Kaz

January 16 to 19, 22 to 26, 29, 30

Renowned for his colorful, whimsical art, Rob Kaz brings joy and playful storytelling to each piece, capturing the spirit of Disney and beyond.





Jasmine Becket-Griffith

January 23 to 26, 30, 31

Famous for her fantasy-inspired art, Jasmine creates enchanting characters with large expressive eyes and a magical, gothic touch.





Blend Cota

January 16 to 31

Celebrated for bold, dynamic compositions, Blend Cota infuses emotion and movement into every piece, creating art that resonates with all ages.





Redina Tili

January 16 to 31

Redina’s work combines realism and imagination, producing intricate, story-driven illustrations that capture the charm of Disney characters and worlds.





Dave Avanzino

January 16 to 31

With a focus on whimsical and vibrant design, Dave’s art celebrates lively characters and colorful storytelling that appeals to fans young and old.





Greg McCullough

January 23 to 25, 30, 31

Known for painterly, detailed Disney-inspired art, Greg brings cinematic energy and emotion to every illustration he creates.





Nath McCullough

January 16 to 18, 23 to 25, 30, 31

Focused on playful and narrative-driven pieces, Nath’s art combines classic Disney charm with contemporary style.





William Silvers

January 16 to 18, 21 to 25, 28 to 31

Renowned for lush, cinematic Disney paintings, William’s work captures rich color, depth, and storytelling in every frame.





Noah

January 16 to 31

A contemporary illustrator, Noah blends bold design with character-driven storytelling, creating vibrant pieces full of personality and life.





Scooter

January 16 to 31

Specializing in energetic, fun artwork, Scooter highlights beloved characters and their stories with dynamic, playful illustrations.





Heather French

January 16 to 29

Heather creates expressive, narrative-focused paintings that emphasize emotion and color, drawing viewers into her whimsical Disney-inspired worlds.





David Doss

January 16 to 19, 22 to 25, 29 to 31

Known for animated-style illustrations, David’s work captures movement, humor, and the spirit of Disney storytelling.





Jared Franco

January 16 to 18, 22 to 25

Jared’s artwork blends whimsy and charm, bringing beloved Disney characters to life with fresh, playful interpretations.





Rodel Gonzalez

January 16 to 18, 22 to 25

Rodel specializes in colorful, expressive illustrations, infusing Disney characters with personality and dynamic storytelling.





Danny Haas

January 23 to 25

Danny’s bold lines and vibrant colors give life to classic and modern Disney characters, highlighting their playful energy.





J.J. Lendi

January 23 to 26

J.J. creates imaginative, dynamic illustrations with a modern twist, celebrating both Disney heritage and contemporary pop culture.





Jenna McMullins

January 28, 22, 25, 29

Known for detailed, charming illustrations, Jenna combines playful storytelling with intricate character work that delights audiences.





Tony Baxter

January 22 to 25

Legendary Disney Imagineer and artist, Tony’s work has shaped the visual storytelling and imagination of Disney parks for decades.









Trevor Carlton

January 16 to 31

A beloved Disney painter, Trevor creates colorful, character-driven art that captures the magic and nostalgia of Disney films and parks.





Dom Corona

January 16 to 19, 21 to 31

Dom’s nostalgic, playful style brings classic Disney characters to life with bold color, charm, and whimsical flair.





JC Richard

January 16 to 31

JC’s graphic, modern interpretations of Disney and pop culture icons combine bold design with expressive storytelling.





Tim Rogerson

January 16 to 31

Tim is celebrated for his painterly, energetic style, bringing Pixar and Disney characters to life with vibrant color and emotion.





Michelle St. Laurent

January 16 to 20, 22 to 27, 29 to 31

Michelle creates expressive, painterly illustrations that tell engaging stories through beloved characters and Disney worlds.





Allison Rook

January 21, 29 to 31

Allison specializes in playful, detailed artwork, highlighting Disney characters and scenes with a whimsical, narrative-driven approach.





Taylor Summerlin

January 16 to 31

Taylor’s energetic and expressive illustrations celebrate Disney characters with vibrant color, charm, and a sense of movement.





Kyree Tilsher

January 16, 18, 19, 23, 24, 26 to 28, 30, 31

Kyree’s work features imaginative, playful designs with modern styling and colorful, character-driven storytelling.





Dirk Wunderlich

January 16 to 31

Dirk blends realism and cartoon-inspired techniques, creating illustrations full of character, narrative, and dynamic visual appeal.



The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is Walt Disney World’s annual celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts, transforming EPCOT into a living gallery where creativity takes center stage. The 2026 festival takes place from January 16th through February 23rd.

