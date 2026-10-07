Photos: World of Disney Gets Their Own Character Medallions at Disney Springs

World of Disney at Walt Disney World - one of the largest Disney retail spaces on the planet - is an attraction in its own right to many who visit the landmark Disney Springs shop. As such, the store is getting a bit of the attraction-esque treatment in that they now are featuring special World of Disney branded medallions and pressed coins!

Located near the bank of registers on the Town Center side of the store (with the doors nearby leading outside to the popular Princess statue photo spots), guests can find the new machines offering up the World of Disney branded collectible souvenirs. It should be noted that there are numerous medallion and pressed coin machines throughout the store, but only these machines feature the World of Disney branded designs. Others include princess characters and Star Wars characters, but no World of Disney branding.

The pressed coins feature a number of characters - eight in total - and can be picked up for $1 each or all eight for $5. Mickey and all his friends are featured across them, save for the two coins featuring Olaf and Stitch. All designs are anchored by the World of Disney logo.

The neighboring medallion machine features colored character designs that can be picked up for $10 each or all four for $35. Cinderella, Stitch, Tinker Bell, and Mickey & Friends are all featured on the collector's medallions, with the reverse side featuring the World of Disney logo and Tinker Bell.

The medallions are different colors, complementary to the character on the medallion.

These aren't the only new machines we found while at Disney Springs. Another set of medallions were spotted over at Disney Pin Traders that feature characters from the classic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion.

To plan your visit to Walt Disney World and Disney Springs, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!