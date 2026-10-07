Photos: Haunted Mansion Collectable Medallions at Disney Springs

It's ok if these Hitchhiking Ghosts follow you home.

Disney Parks are great at finding new ways to get fans excited about collecting different things, and one of the clearly popular trends in the last few years at Walt Disney World has been the collectable medallion. It seems there's a new machine offering different ones every time we turn around, and it happened again at Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

During a recent trip to Disney Springs, our own Tony Betti came across a new set of collectable medallions inside Pin Traders. This is offering four medallions celebrating the Haunted Mansion.

The backside of the medallion has the Haunted Mansion logo with several of the attraction's fun characters, including Madame Leota and The Bride.

One the face, three of the Medallions are our favorite Hitchhiking Ghosts:

The fourth Medallion is of the Hatbox Ghost, though it feels like a missed opportunity to not put his head inside the hatbox.

Here's what the medallions all look like physically

The medallions sell for $10 a piece, or you can purchase the complete set at once for $35.

More Disney Springs News:

Check out the inside of the new Hallmark pop-up store at Disney Springs.

Kawaii Slime Company has announced plans to open a location at Disney Springs.

A RSVLTS pop-up shop is set to open at Disney Springs later this month.