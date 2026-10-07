Photos: Haunted Mansion Collectable Medallions at Disney Springs

It's ok if these Hitchhiking Ghosts follow you home.

Disney Parks are great at finding new ways to get fans excited about collecting different things, and one of the clearly popular trends in the last few years at Walt Disney World has been the collectable medallion. It seems there's a new machine offering different ones every time we turn around, and it happened again at Disney Springs.

What's Happening:

  • During a recent trip to Disney Springs, our own Tony Betti came across a new set of collectable medallions inside Pin Traders. This is offering four medallions celebrating the Haunted Mansion.
  • The backside of the medallion has the Haunted Mansion logo with several of the attraction's fun characters, including Madame Leota and The Bride.
  • One the face, three of the Medallions are our favorite Hitchhiking Ghosts:

  • The fourth Medallion is of the Hatbox Ghost, though it feels like a missed opportunity to not put his head inside the hatbox.

  • Here's what the medallions all look like physically

  • The medallions sell for $10 a piece, or you can purchase the complete set at once for $35.

More Disney Springs News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti