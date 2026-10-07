Photos: Vera Bradley Disney Hallmark “Holiday Ever After” Collection Arrives at Disney Springs

The new festive Vera Bradley collection celebrates Hallmark’s upcoming "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True"

The holiday magic of Walt Disney World is making its way to the big screen, and now fans can bring a piece of the upcoming Hallmark movie home with them. A new Vera Bradley Holiday Ever After collection inspired by Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True has arrived at the Vera Bradley store at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

The new collection features a festive quilted design featuring Mickey Mouse and friends right in the middle of the holiday season. Each piece is made from quilted white cotton and features an all-over red-and-green pattern starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Pluto enjoying festive activities throughout Walt Disney World.

The characters are surrounded by classic holiday imagery, including Christmas trees, holly, and florals. Disney Parks details are also worked into the design, including Main Street, U.S.A. lampposts that add another touch of Disney magic to the pattern.

Holiday Ever After Zip ID Case – $25

Holiday Ever After Bancroft Backpack – $165

Holiday Ever After Large Original Duffel Bag – $145

Holiday Ever After Small Original Vera Tote Bag – $145

Holiday Ever After Mickey Mouse Zip Bag Charm – $25

Holiday Ever After Lorman Sling Backpack – $85

The Vera Bradley collection isn't the only Holiday Ever After merchandise now available at Disney Springs. A dedicated Hallmark Pop-Up Shop featuring merchandise inspired by the upcoming movie also opened at Disney Springs today, October 7.

With the film bringing Hallmark and Walt Disney World together for a holiday story, the new merchandise gives fans a chance to celebrate Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True before the movie arrives.

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