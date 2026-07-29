Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Adding New Mayor Winddancer Scene Today

The 3D Show at Animal Kingdom Gets an Immediate Dose of New Magic

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is getting a refresh less than a year after opening at Disney's Animal Kingdom, with Disney confirming new storytelling elements are headed to the Tree of Life Theater starting today.

What's Happening:

Disney has announced changes coming to Zootopia: Better Zoogether! inside the Tree of Life Theater on Discovery Island at Disney's Animal Kingdom, saying the update reflects guest feedback that small but meaningful changes would make the show more enjoyable.

Starting today, Wednesday, July 29th, the 4D show will feature enhanced storytelling, including a new preshow scene featuring Mayor Winddancer.

Walt Disney Imagineering posted a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram with Story Lead, David, which shows a little preview of the new scene.

Disney credits Winddancer's popularity as a breakout character from the film as the reason the team found a way to work him into the Zoogether Day celebration.

Mayor Brian Winddancer, voiced by Patrick Warburton, was introduced in Zootopia 2, the November 2025 sequel that went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, crossing $1.7 billion worldwide.

In the film, Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), an actor-turned-politician, succeeds both Leodore Lionheart and Dawn Bellwether as Zootopia's 54th mayor, quickly becoming a fan favorite along the way.

Disney has not yet detailed exactly what the new scene entails, or whether it replaces or supplements existing material in the show.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! opened on November 7th, 2025, replacing the long-running It's Tough to Be a Bug! inside the Tree of Life Theater. The 4D show follows Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they investigate a citywide "Zoogether Day" celebration gone awry, complete with an animatronic Officer Clawhauser and a musical finale set to Gazelle's "Try Everything."

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! runs regularly inside the Tree of Life Theater at Disney's Animal Kingdom.