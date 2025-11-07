Photos: A New Attraction Means A New Guidemap at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The new Families with Kids guidemaps have also been updated.

As with any new attraction opening at a Disney Park, we get a new map for the occasion. Today, we find ourselves at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the official opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether inside the Tree of Life theater, and the map that guests can pick up when entering the park showcases the new 3D-movie attraction.

As the new attraction is now open to the public, after a string of previews for Cast Members and Annual Passholders, it is now featured INSIDE the park guidemap as well, with a full description of the new attraction for guests to find.

Along with the park’s regular guidemap, the new Fun for Families with Kids guidemap also features Zootopia fun, especially with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps now featured on the cover.

The new attraction brings guests to Zoogether Day, with the help of some CarrotVision 3D glasses, and featuring new original characters, and a star-studded finale featuring Gazelle performing “Try Everything” along with a new original song.

On this special day, all kinds of animals join together with performances from many of the diverse biomes that make up the city. The Tree of Life Theater is the epicenter of Zoogether Day with fast-talking, loud-howling wolf host Heidi Howler presenting a watch party where the audience of mammals big and small will catch all the festivities via livestream.

You can find out what we thought of the new attraction in our review, or see it for yourself in our video below.

To visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom and check out the new attraction for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

