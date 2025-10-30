New Limited Series From ABC Audio and ‘20/20’ Unravels the Twisted Case of Kidnapped Woman

It also is set to feature the 33-hour interrogation that led to the reveal of some chilling truths.

What is sure to be another hit ABC Audio and 20/20, John Quiñones hosts a new limited podcast series that follows the case of a kidnapped woman in Ohio, and the investigation that led authorities to a serial killer.

An all-new true crime podcast limited series unravels the case of a kidnapped woman in Ohio that leads investigators down a harrowing path to a serial killer.

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones hosts The Hand in the Window, a new, gripping series from ABC Audio and 20/20 that premieres on Tuesday, November 4th.

The Hand in the Window brings listeners back to rural Ashland, Ohio, where in September 2016, after a shocking 911 call led to a desperate effort to find a kidnapped woman.

After her rescue, investigators, including veteran sex crimes detective Kim Mager, zero in on her kidnapper, Shawn Grate.

Throughout the 33 hours of interrogation, Detective Mager uncovered chilling truths, resulting in Grate’s terrifying confession to not only the kidnapping but also five murders across Ohio.

The podcast shares exclusive, extended audio from the original 911 call, and provides never-before-heard audio from Detective Mager’s tactical interrogation of Grate, allowing viewers to dive deeper into this terrifying case.





About the Case:

On September 13, 2016, law-enforcement in Ashland, Ohio responded to a 911 call from a woman claiming she had been abducted by a man and was being held captive.

The suspect, Shawn Grate, was taken into custody. At the location, officers discovered the bodies of two women: 29 year old Elizabeth Griffit and 43 year old Stacey Stanley.

During investigation and arrest, Grate eventually confessed to murdering five women across multiple Ohio counties spanning from approximately 2005 to 2016.

Grate was indicted on many counts (including aggravated murder, kidnapping, rape, abuse of a corpse, burglary, and tampering) in Ashland, before being sentenced to death for murders in Ashland County.

One of the dramatic elements of this case (and what the podcast promises) is the 33-hour interrogation by veteran sex-crimes detective Kim Mager of Ashland Police Department, who reportedly used a less-confrontational, more rapport-based strategy to induce Grate to talk.

It was this interrogation where Grate confessed to the kidnapping/rape and the five murders, providing details such as where he hid bodies and how he abducted victims.