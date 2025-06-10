ABC Audio Launching New “Devil in the Desert” Podcast Expanding on the Story Featured in a Recent Hulu Docuseries

The six-episode series will expand upon the Hulu docuseries “Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert.”

ABC Audio and 20/20 will be launching a new podcast, Devil in the Desert, hosted by ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman.

The new audio series unravels the tangled life of Hossein Nayeri, the mastermind behind one of the most brutal crimes in California history.

The story of Devil in the Desert begins in 2012, when a sheriff’s deputy found a woman with her hands bound, wandering in the Mojave Desert. She led authorities to a grisly crime scene where a barbaric attack had taken place on her roommate.

The six-episode series will expand upon the Hulu Wicked Game: The Devil in the Desert , by diving deeper into Nayeri’s motives.

, by diving deeper into Nayeri’s motives. The podcast features exclusive reporting on his previous convictions, extended audio of police tapes and secretly recorded informant calls with his ex-wife, and the audio of the cell phone footage recorded by Nayeri of a prison break executed while he awaited trial.

Devil in the Desert premieres Tuesday, June 17th on all your favorite podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts Amazon Music Spotify

