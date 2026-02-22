The 53rd Annie Awards - Winners from The Walt Disney Company Updated Live!

The awards honor the best in Animation over the last year.

Tonight marks the 53rd Annie Awards, celebrating the best in the art of animation over the last year, with a live ceremony held at UCLA's Royce Hall. The awards are populated with plenty of noms from around the world of animation with Pixar's Elio and the smash-hit, KPop Demon Hunters in a tie for the most nominations, with 10 noms each. Pixar also secured six noms for their Disney+ series, Win or Lose. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ box office powerhouse Zootopia 2 also garnered seven noms this year.

Other nominees that appear throughout- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain also have seven noms, with The Bad Guys 2 coming in with five. Arco also has five noms, and The Twits and Scarlet each have three. The one man show, Snow Bear, a short film completely crafted by Disney Veteran Aaron Blaise, also comes in with two nominations.

Stay tuned to this page as we will be updating the Disney winners all night long, live as the ceremony takes place!