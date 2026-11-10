"20/20" Expands True Crime Podcast Lineup with Two New Series This Winter
The new podcasts will explore a decades-old Texas murder case and some of Britain's most notorious crimes.
ABC News Podcast Network and 20/20 have announced two new true crime podcasts arriving this winter, exploring a decades-old Texas murder case and some of Britain's most notorious crimes.
What's Happening:
- The first podcast, Cold Blooded: Who Killed These Girls?, revisits the infamous 1991 murders of four girls at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.
- Hosted by 20/20 editorial producer Cristina Corbin, the series follows the 34-year investigation, which included wrongful convictions before authorities eventually identified the killer.
- The podcast features the first in-depth interview with one of the wrongfully convicted men, who spent years behind bars, and explores how genetic genealogy helped investigators solve the case.
- The first three episodes are available today, November 10, ad-free for 20/20 True Crime+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts, ahead of a wider release across podcast platforms on November 24.
- The second podcast, Britain's Most Notorious Crimes (working title), will revisit some of the U.K.'s most high-profile criminal cases, including those involving Ben Needham, Joanna Yeates, Jane Andrews and Peter Tobin.
- Each episode will explore a different case through exclusive interviews and new revelations.
- Britain's Most Notorious Crimes will debut January 5 for subscribers, followed by a wider release on January 19.
- Both podcasts join ABC News' growing true crime audio lineup, which includes Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, What Happened to Holly Bobo? and Devil in the Desert.
- The latter became ABC Audio and 20/20's most successful limited series, topping Apple Podcasts' Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.
What Happened to Leo & Longevity?
- Hulu's latest three-part true-crime docuseries explores extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement.
- The series follows Dr. Tony Huge, a controversial figure who promotes experimental body-enhancement techniques to followers willing to take extreme risks to transform their appearances.
- Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is now streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Hulu's latest true crime docuseries.
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