"20/20" Expands True Crime Podcast Lineup with Two New Series This Winter

The new podcasts will explore a decades-old Texas murder case and some of Britain's most notorious crimes.

ABC News Podcast Network and 20/20 have announced two new true crime podcasts arriving this winter, exploring a decades-old Texas murder case and some of Britain's most notorious crimes.

What's Happening:

The first podcast, Cold Blooded: Who Killed These Girls?, revisits the infamous 1991 murders of four girls at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas.

Hosted by 20/20 editorial producer Cristina Corbin, the series follows the 34-year investigation, which included wrongful convictions before authorities eventually identified the killer.

The podcast features the first in-depth interview with one of the wrongfully convicted men, who spent years behind bars, and explores how genetic genealogy helped investigators solve the case.

The first three episodes are available today, November 10, ad-free for 20/20 True Crime+ subscribers on Apple Podcasts, ahead of a wider release across podcast platforms on November 24.

The second podcast, Britain's Most Notorious Crimes (working title), will revisit some of the U.K.'s most high-profile criminal cases, including those involving Ben Needham, Joanna Yeates, Jane Andrews and Peter Tobin.

Each episode will explore a different case through exclusive interviews and new revelations.

Britain's Most Notorious Crimes will debut January 5 for subscribers, followed by a wider release on January 19.

Both podcasts join ABC News' growing true crime audio lineup, which includes Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, What Happened to Holly Bobo? and Devil in the Desert.

The latter became ABC Audio and 20/20's most successful limited series, topping Apple Podcasts' Top Shows chart for more than three consecutive weeks.

What Happened to Leo & Longevity?

Hulu 's latest three-part true-crime docuseries explores extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement.

three-part true-crime docuseries explores extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement. The series follows Dr. Tony Huge, a controversial figure who promotes experimental body-enhancement techniques to followers willing to take extreme risks to transform their appearances.

Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is now streaming on Hulu. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Hulu's latest true crime docuseries.