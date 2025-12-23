Friends Pay Tribute to Adam "the Woo" Williams Following His Passing
The popular YouTuber was 51.
YouTuber Adam Williams — better known as Adam the Woo — has passed away. He was 51 years old.
As Fox4 in Kansas City notes, Williams began posting videos to YouTube in 2009 and was known for showcasing abandoned locations. He later created TheDailyWoo, which would become his main channel. There, he'd share travel vlogs from around the world — including theme parks. In fact, as a fan of the Disney Parks, Williams became a recognizable personality in the theme park community.
Following news of Williams' passing, several of his friends took to social media to share their memories of him.