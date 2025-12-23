Friends Pay Tribute to Adam "the Woo" Williams Following His Passing

YouTuber Adam Williams — better known as Adam the Woo — has passed away. He was 51 years old.

As Fox4 in Kansas City notes, Williams began posting videos to YouTube in 2009 and was known for showcasing abandoned locations. He later created TheDailyWoo, which would become his main channel. There, he'd share travel vlogs from around the world — including theme parks. In fact, as a fan of the Disney Parks, Williams became a recognizable personality in the theme park community.

Following news of Williams' passing, several of his friends took to social media to share their memories of him.

We lost Adam the Woo today.



He was the best of us. Always kind. Incredibly generous. People don’t know how much he was there for every one of us.



He opened himself up to everyone. Not just in his videos, sharing his entire life, but on a personal level as well.



I’m humbled… — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) December 23, 2025