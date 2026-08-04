New Alex Ross Marvel Timeless Variant Covers Focus on Avengers and Inhumans Characters
Ross tackles the likes of Hercules, Wonder Man, Crystal, Lockjaw and Black Knight in his new batch of covers
Acclaimed artist Alex Ross has created a new collection of Timeless Variant Covers, featuring Marvel Comics heroes in their classic looks.
What's Happening:
- Alex Ross (Marvels, Kingdom Come) is once more teaming with Marvel for a new collection of his Timeless Variant Covers series.
- Returning in September, this batch is made up of 12 new covers that will be spread out as variants across 12 different upcoming Marvel issues.
- As is his preference, Ross is going back to very classic designs for his paintings of these characters, mostly culled from how they appeared in the 1970s into the early 1980s.
- This batch of characters can basically be broken down into two groupings, as they help fill in the ranks of the Avengers and the Inhumans.
- On the Avengers side of things, Ross has painted new images of Hercules, Mockingbird, Moondragon, Black Knight, Hellcat, Starfox, Wonder Man and Crystal.
- And then on the Inhumans side, we've got the remainder of the central Royal Family characters -- Ross already previously did Timeless images of Black Bolt and Medusa -- with new portraits of Gorgan, Karnak, Triton, Lockjaw and... Crystal! (Look, Crystal's been a busy superhero! Born an Inhuman, she's also been in both the Avengers and Fantastic Four.)
- You can check out the remainder of the images below, which includes info on what comic book they will be available on.
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