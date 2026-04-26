Celebrate 40 Years of "Aliens" with New Video Game Reveals for Alien Day
Plus, add a terrifying touch to your Halloween decor with a life-size Xenomorph!
As James Cameron's iconic 1986 sequel Aliens celebrates its 40th anniversary, we're getting new developments about upcoming games from the iconic franchise.
What’s Happening:
- April 26 marks Alien Day, echoing the LV-426 colony as seen in 1986’s Aliens. To celebrate, 20th Century Games has revealed some news about some upcoming games, expansion packs, and more.
- Creative Assembly shared a teaser for the sequel to the 2014 game Alien: Isolation, which does not currently have a title or release date.
- Survios recently released Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One Evolved Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 and announced it will arrive on PlayStation 4 soon.
- Alien characters and gear are coming to Dead by Daylight with the release of the Bloodbound Pack on April 28.
- The pack features Private First-Class William L. Hudson as a legendary Ellen Ripley skin, and epic colonial marine gear.
- In addition to these exciting announcements, Steam is having a sale on select Alien titles including:
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One Evolved Edition
- Dead by Daylight - Assorted Alien-inspired cosmetics
Bring a Xenomorph Home
- If you've dreamed of having your very own Xenomorph, then you're in luck – as Spirit Halloween has you covered.
- Fans can now order a life-size, 6ft 8 inch animatronic Xenomorph, that is fortunately not alive, from Spirit Halloween.
- This predatory alien animatronic features a detailed sculpt with dorsal spines, claws, an elongated head, carapace, and tail. Its inner jaw mimics iconic movie scene action with a teeth-popping movement that delivers a surprise jump scare. Its torso turns in a fluid side-to-side movement as if Xenomorph is scanning its space for prey.
- A built-in audio feature plays water dropping, chain clanking, engine humming, and alien screeching sounds inspired by the Alien movie.