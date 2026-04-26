Celebrate 40 Years of "Aliens" with New Video Game Reveals for Alien Day

Plus, add a terrifying touch to your Halloween decor with a life-size Xenomorph!

As James Cameron's iconic 1986 sequel Aliens celebrates its 40th anniversary, we're getting new developments about upcoming games from the iconic franchise.

What’s Happening:

  • April 26 marks Alien Day, echoing the LV-426 colony as seen in 1986’s Aliens. To celebrate, 20th Century Games has revealed some news about some upcoming games, expansion packs, and more.
  • Creative Assembly shared a teaser for the sequel to the 2014 game Alien: Isolation, which does not currently have a title or release date.

  • Survios recently released Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One Evolved Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 and announced it will arrive on PlayStation 4 soon. 

  • Alien characters and gear are coming to Dead by Daylight with the release of the Bloodbound Pack on April 28.
  • The pack features Private First-Class William L. Hudson as a legendary Ellen Ripley skin, and epic colonial marine gear.  

Bring a Xenomorph Home

  • If you've dreamed of having your very own Xenomorph, then you're in luck – as Spirit Halloween has you covered.
  • Fans can now order a life-size, 6ft 8 inch animatronic Xenomorph, that is fortunately not alive, from Spirit Halloween.
  • This predatory alien animatronic features a detailed sculpt with dorsal spines, claws, an elongated head, carapace, and tail. Its inner jaw mimics iconic movie scene action with a teeth-popping movement that delivers a surprise jump scare. Its torso turns in a fluid side-to-side movement as if Xenomorph is scanning its space for prey.
  • A built-in audio feature plays water dropping, chain clanking, engine humming, and alien screeching sounds inspired by the Alien movie.