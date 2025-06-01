Visit Anaheim and VidCon Team Up for Ultimate Fan Experience Giveaway
Those wishing to attend VidCon 2025 can enter a contest for a unique opportunity, as VidCon partners with Visit Anaheim to launch the Ultimate Fan Experience Giveaway.
What’s Happening:
- VidCon is partnering with Visit Anaheim to launch an Ultimate Fan Experience Giveaway for the upcoming VidCon Anaheim 2025.
- VidCon is the world’s largest event celebrating digital content creation, where top creators, fans, platform innovators, and industry professionals come together in person, and this year it is taking place June 19th through 21st.
- The Ultimate Fan Experience Giveaway is now open and closes on June 6th, at 11:59 PM PT, with the winners scheduled to be announced on June 10th.
- Three winners (plus one guest each) will receive:
- A VIP helicopter ride from John Wayne Airport to VidCon on June 18, alongside creators Peet Monzingo, SeanDoesMagic, and KreekCraft
- Free travel to Anaheim and a 4-night stay at the Anaheim Marriott
- Community Track badges for the event
- Those looking to participate can enter at the official site, here.
- VidCon 2025 will feature 200+ creators from across entertainment, like gaming, lifestyle, and comedy. Notable creators include Dream, Aphmau, Mythical Kitchen, and more.
- New for this year is the "VidCon Hall of Fame", launching June 19th, honoring digital pioneers such as Rhett & Link, Smosh, Grace Helbig, Joey Graceffa, Tyler Oakley, Rosanna Pansino, and Hank Green, in celebration of YouTube’s 20th anniversary.
- Attendees can also enjoy meet & greets, Expo Floor experiences, brand activations, and giveaways from Disney+, YouTube, Hasbro, and others.
- Last year was a big year at the event for Disney Fans, as Kylie Cantrall, star of Descendants: The Rise of Red, performed her song “Red" live as part of “NerdNite" at VidCon 2024.
- VidCon’s 2025 flagship show runs June 19th-21st, 2025 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
What They’re Saying:
- Sarah Tortoreti, Vice President, VidCon: “VidCon is all about creating magical moments for our attendees, and we’re really excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to life in partnership with Visit Anaheim. Fandom is at the core of what makes VidCon special, and we can’t wait to bring the experience of a lifetime to a handful of lucky fans."
- Scott Oklin, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Anaheim: “This collaboration not only celebrates the creators and fans that make VidCon so special but also shines a spotlight on Anaheim as a premiere destination for unforgettable moments. We’re thrilled to offer fans a truly elevated experience—literally and figuratively."
