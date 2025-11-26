Disney Legend Andreas Deja's Directorial Debut "Mushka" Arriving Soon on Major VOD Platforms

Disney Legend Andreas Deja has announced that his hand-drawn animated short Mushka will be available to stream worldwide next month.

What’s Happening:

Mushka, the award winning animated short from Disney Legend Andreas Deja, will be released worldwide on December 15th, 2025 on all major streaming VOD platforms.

The film, clocking in at 28 minutes, is hand drawn and tells the story of Sarah, a young Ukrainian girl who discovers an orphaned Siberian tiger cub and must decide whether to raise him, or leave him to the dangers of the wild - and man.

Inspired by the fantastic visual style of Disney’s classics 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book, Mushka features beautiful hand-drawn 2D animation.

Mushka represents a deeply personal culmination of Deja’s artistry, a film nearly a decade in the making, created in the tradition of Disney’s golden era with a small but passionate team of collaborators from around the world.

Mushka is his first independent directorial effort, with a soundtrack that also features an original end-credit song, “Mushka’s Lullaby,” composed by legendary Disney songwriter Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book) and performed by Holly Sedillos. The song was among Sherman’s final compositions.

Prior to its on-demand availability, Mushka won numerous awards during a festival run that included stops at the

Palm Springs International ShortFest (Winner: Kids’ Choice Award / Best Animation), San Jose International Short Film Festival (Winner: Best Animation), Encounters Film Festival (UK) (Winner: Children’s Jury Award), Sulmona International Film Festival (Italy) (Winner: SIFF Kids Award), HollyShorts, Cleveland, Stuttgart, Animayo, Foyle, Mammoth, and the Chicago International Children’s Film Festivals, among others.

Deja also presented the film and led masterclasses at CTN Animation Expo, Lightbox Expo, View Conference (Italy), and at studios including Sony Pictures Animation, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks, Skywalker Sound, Laika Studios, and more.

We had the chance to see the film at the CTN Animation Expo back in 2023, and you can find out more about that experience and what we thought of the film from our original Mushka screening recap.

You’ll soon be able to watch Mushka when it arrives on major streaming VOD platforms, including Apple TV and other major streamers, starting on December 15th, 2025.

Deja Vu:

Named a Disney Legend in 2015, Andreas Deja is a key figure in the Disney Animation renaissance. While mostly known for his contributions to some of the biggest villains in the Disney Pantheon (Gaston, Jafar, Scar) - a reputation that landed him on the team of the upcoming Villains Land at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom - his 30 year career at the studio also his work featured in Hercules, Lilo & Stitch, Oliver & Company, The Little Mermaid, Runaway Brain, The Princess and the Frog, and more.

Deja is also currently in production of a documentary about Milt Kahl, one of Walt Disney’s original “Nine Old Men,” and a book also celebrating the artist.



