Orlando Gets Animated with the Debut of the All-New Animate! Orlando Convention

The new event, presented by GalaxyCon, kicked off with a star-studded ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A brand-new convention made its debut at the Orange County Convention Center yesterday – Animate! Orlando – a celebration of all things animated. We were on hand during the convention’s opening day to check out some of the festivities.

Animate! Orlando is taking over the Orange County Convention Center from August 8th-10th, celebrating all things animated.

Animate! Orlando also features beloved characters, creators, and industry luminaries, so attendees can immerse themselves in their favorite fandoms with over 100 hours of programming including Q&As, autograph sessions, performances, comedy, fan panels, screenings, video gaming, tabletop gaming, tattooing, and more.

As you might expect, eager fans were streaming into the convention center at opening, ready to get animated!

The festivities truly kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a number of legendary voice actors – Bill Farmer (Goofy), Paige O'Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid) and Richard Horvitz (Zim from Invader Zim).

The show floor allowed for attendees to mingle with other fans and purchase a wide variety of animated goodies.

