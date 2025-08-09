Orlando Gets Animated with the Debut of the All-New Animate! Orlando Convention
The new event, presented by GalaxyCon, kicked off with a star-studded ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A brand-new convention made its debut at the Orange County Convention Center yesterday – Animate! Orlando – a celebration of all things animated. We were on hand during the convention’s opening day to check out some of the festivities.
What’s Happening:
- Animate! Orlando is taking over the Orange County Convention Center from August 8th-10th, celebrating all things animated.
- Animate! Orlando also features beloved characters, creators, and industry luminaries, so attendees can immerse themselves in their favorite fandoms with over 100 hours of programming including Q&As, autograph sessions, performances, comedy, fan panels, screenings, video gaming, tabletop gaming, tattooing, and more.
- As you might expect, eager fans were streaming into the convention center at opening, ready to get animated!
- The festivities truly kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a number of legendary voice actors – Bill Farmer (Goofy), Paige O'Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid) and Richard Horvitz (Zim from Invader Zim).
- The show floor allowed for attendees to mingle with other fans and purchase a wide variety of animated goodies.
- You can find out more about the celebrity attendees and other event details in our original report.
- Follow along on our X account for more coverage from the second day of Animate! Orlando.
