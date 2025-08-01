Animate! Orlando Brings A Stacked Line-Up of Animation Celebs and Fandoms to Orange County Next Week

Featuring many voice actors and artists, the whole event promises plenty of fan-favorite fun.

Fans can get their tickets now for a special event coming to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, which promises a packed line up of guests and celebs for fans to meet and greet with at Animate! Orlando next week.

What’s Happening:

Animate! Orlando is coming to the Orange County Convention Center, taking place from August 8-10, to celebrate all things animated.

Animate! Orlando also features beloved characters, creators, and industry luminaries, so attendees can immerse themselves in their favorite fandoms with over 100 hours of programming including Q&A’s, autograph sessions, performances, comedy, fan panels, screenings, video gaming, tabletop gaming, tattooing, and more.

Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) is also set for all three days of Animate! Orlando, and the party continues into the early morning hours Friday and Saturday night with After Dark Cosplay Competitions, Cosplay Cabarets, Karaoke, Dance Parties, and more.

An exclusive SpindleHorse panel is also scheduled for Saturday, August 9th at the Orange County Convention Center. Following the success of both Helluva Boss (850M views on YouTube) and Hazbin Hotel (#1 on Amazon Prime at release), this panel also promises a special announcement from the SpindleHorse team.

Animate! Orlando 2025 will feature a number of guests our readers would love to see, including: Bill Farmer- Goofy Bret Iwan- Mickey Mouse Jodi Benson - Ariel ( The Little Mermaid ) , Barbie ( Toy Story 2/3) Christopher Daniel Barnes - Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid ), Peter Parker/Spider-Man ( Spider-Man: The Animated Series ) Judy Kuhn- Pocahontas (Pocahontas) Paige O'Hara- Belle ( Beauty and the Beast ) Richard White- Gaston ( Beauty and the Beast) Tate Donovan- Hercules ( Hercules ) Susan Egan- Megara (Hercules) Alexander Gould- Nemo (Finding Nemo) , Bambi ( Bambi II) Kevin Clash- Elmo ( Sesame Street) , Baby Sinclair ( Dinosaur s) Steve Whitmire- Kermit the Frog (The Muppets), Rizzo the Rat (The Muppets), Beaker (The Muppets) Linda Larkin- Jasmine (Aladdin) Dana Snyder- Scratch the Ghost ( The Ghost and Molly McGee ) Stephen Anderson- Meet the Robinsons (Director/Writer and voice of Bowler Hat Guy), Winnie the Pooh (Director/Writer), Moana/Zootopia/Frozen (Story Artist) Kimiko Glenn - Kiff Kiff), Peni Parker (Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse)

For a complete list of celebrity guests (including more actors from the Hellaverse ) and event details, please visit the official Animate! Orlando website: www.animateorlando.com

While there, you can also pick up tickets, on sale now, starting at just $35, and kids 9 and under get in free with a paid adult (up to 3 children per each adult).

FAN-imate:

Animate! Orlando definitely sounds like it caters to the fans, with a slate of programming that includes screenings, cosplay shows, and Q&A’s with creators and artists.

They also are offering what appears to be a marketplace full of artists who are selling their art and fan art as well, plus a slow of meet and greet opportunities with many of the folks listed above.

That said, this does not appear to be similar to other animation events, like Lightbox Expo or the CTN Expo, which celebrate the artform and the craft of animation with panels focused on behind-the-scenes, making-ofs, and reveals and teases of upcoming projects. As such, those have become a sort of focal point for industry professionals, leaders, students, artists, as well as fans.

That said, the event still promises a good time, celebrating the animated creations we all love and the fans who love them.