Netflix Brings First Looks at "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," "In Your Dreams," and Genndy Tartakovsky’s "Fixed" to Annecy Festival
Animation slate spans genres with premieres, masterclasses, and behind-the-scenes sessions at world-renowned festival.
Netflix Animation is making a major return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June with an eclectic mix of family fare, adult comedies, and long-awaited franchise entries. Following a stellar awards season, the studio is showcasing its depth and range with a packed slate of premieres, panels, and special presentations—headlined by Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, the family adventure In Your Dreams, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s outrageous adult comedy Fixed.
What’s Happening
- “Next on Netflix Animation" session returns June 11 with first looks at In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85.
- World premiere of Fixed takes place June 11 at Théâtre Bonlieu.
- Masterclass with Raphael Bob-Waksberg and early screening of Long Story Short on June 12.
- Work-in-Progress sessions for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and 7 Bears.
- Animated Series Studio Focus debuts June 12, highlighting Netflix’s animation lineup across age groups and genres.
- Official competition entries include Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight and Devil May Cry,
Project Highlights
Films
- Fixed
- Release Date: August 13, 2025
- Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
- Synopsis: A good dog named Bull discovers he’s getting neutered and sets off on one final adventure with his canine crew.
- Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, River Gallo
- Animation Studio: Sony Pictures Animation
- In Your Dreams
- Release Date: Fall 2025
- Director: Alex Woo, Co-Director: Erik Benson
- Synopsis: Siblings Stevie and Elliot journey through the bizarre world of their dreams in search of a perfect family wish.
- Voice Cast: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, Zachary Noah Piser
- Animation Studio: Kuku Studios
Series
- Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight
- Release Date: April 30, 2025
- Directors: Alain Chabat, Fabrice Joubert
- Synopsis: When their potion master loses his memory, a Gaul village must face off against Rome without their magic.
- Animation Studio: TAT Productions
- Blue Eye Samurai (Season 2)
- Release Date: Coming Soon
- Creators: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
- Animation Studio: Blue Spirit
- Devil May Cry (Season 2)
- Release Date: Coming Soon
- Showrunner: Adi Shankar
- Synopsis: Dante, a demon-hunter-for-hire, must stop a rift between the demon and human realms.
- Animation Studio: Studio Mir
- Long Story Short
- Release Date: Coming 2025
- Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg
- Synopsis: A family comedy spanning decades, following the Schwooper siblings through the highs and lows of life.
- 7 Bears
- Release Date: July 10, 2025
- Director: Guillaume Rio
- Synopsis: A group of bears upends traditional fairy tales in this preschool reimagining.
- Animation Studio: Cube
- Produced by: Folivari
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Release Date: Fall 2025
- Co-Directors: Guillaume Dousse, Félicien Colmet-Daage
- Synopsis: Sam Fisher is pulled out of retirement to help a young operative, in this adaptation of Ubisoft’s stealth action franchise.
- Writer: Derek Kolstad
- Animation Studio: Sun Creature and Fost
- Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85
- Release Date: Coming Soon
- Synopsis: A new animated series set in the retro world of Stranger Things.