Netflix Brings First Looks at "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," "In Your Dreams," and Genndy Tartakovsky’s "Fixed" to Annecy Festival

Animation slate spans genres with premieres, masterclasses, and behind-the-scenes sessions at world-renowned festival.
Netflix Animation is making a major return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June with an eclectic mix of family fare, adult comedies, and long-awaited franchise entries. Following a stellar awards season, the studio is showcasing its depth and range with a packed slate of premieres, panels, and special presentations—headlined by Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, the family adventure In Your Dreams, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s outrageous adult comedy Fixed.

Clockwise: Fixed, In Your Dreams, Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight, Devil May Cry, Long Story Short, 7 Bears, Blue Eyed Samurai (Netflix)
What’s Happening

  • “Next on Netflix Animation" session returns June 11 with first looks at In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85.
  • World premiere of Fixed takes place June 11 at Théâtre Bonlieu.
  • Masterclass with Raphael Bob-Waksberg and early screening of Long Story Short on June 12.
  • Work-in-Progress sessions for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and 7 Bears.
  • Animated Series Studio Focus debuts June 12, highlighting Netflix’s animation lineup across age groups and genres.
  • Official competition entries include Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight and Devil May Cry,

Project Highlights

Films

  • Fixed
    • Release Date: August 13, 2025
    • Director: Genndy Tartakovsky
    • Synopsis: A good dog named Bull discovers he’s getting neutered and sets off on one final adventure with his canine crew.
    • Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, River Gallo
    • Animation Studio: Sony Pictures Animation
  • In Your Dreams
    • Release Date: Fall 2025
    • Director: Alex Woo, Co-Director: Erik Benson
    • Synopsis: Siblings Stevie and Elliot journey through the bizarre world of their dreams in search of a perfect family wish.
    • Voice Cast: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, Zachary Noah Piser
    • Animation Studio: Kuku Studios

Series

  • Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight
    • Release Date: April 30, 2025
    • Directors: Alain Chabat, Fabrice Joubert
    • Synopsis: When their potion master loses his memory, a Gaul village must face off against Rome without their magic.
    • Animation Studio: TAT Productions
  • Blue Eye Samurai (Season 2)
    • Release Date: Coming Soon
    • Creators: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green
    • Animation Studio: Blue Spirit
  • Devil May Cry (Season 2)
    • Release Date: Coming Soon
    • Showrunner: Adi Shankar
    • Synopsis: Dante, a demon-hunter-for-hire, must stop a rift between the demon and human realms.
    • Animation Studio: Studio Mir
  • Long Story Short
    • Release Date: Coming 2025
    • Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg
    • Synopsis: A family comedy spanning decades, following the Schwooper siblings through the highs and lows of life.
  • 7 Bears
    • Release Date: July 10, 2025
    • Director: Guillaume Rio
    • Synopsis: A group of bears upends traditional fairy tales in this preschool reimagining.
    • Animation Studio: Cube
    • Produced by: Folivari
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
    • Release Date: Fall 2025
    • Co-Directors: Guillaume Dousse, Félicien Colmet-Daage
    • Synopsis: Sam Fisher is pulled out of retirement to help a young operative, in this adaptation of Ubisoft’s stealth action franchise.
    • Writer: Derek Kolstad
    • Animation Studio: Sun Creature and Fost
  • Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85
    • Release Date: Coming Soon
    • Synopsis: A new animated series set in the retro world of Stranger Things.
