Netflix Brings First Looks at "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," "In Your Dreams," and Genndy Tartakovsky’s "Fixed" to Annecy Festival

Netflix Animation is making a major return to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June with an eclectic mix of family fare, adult comedies, and long-awaited franchise entries. Following a stellar awards season, the studio is showcasing its depth and range with a packed slate of premieres, panels, and special presentations—headlined by Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, the family adventure In Your Dreams, and Genndy Tartakovsky’s outrageous adult comedy Fixed.

What’s Happening

“Next on Netflix Animation" session returns June 11 with first looks at In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85.

and World premiere of Fixed takes place June 11 at Théâtre Bonlieu.

takes place June 11 at Théâtre Bonlieu. Masterclass with Raphael Bob-Waksberg and early screening of Long Story Short on June 12.

on June 12. Work-in-Progress sessions for Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and 7 Bears.

and Animated Series Studio Focus debuts June 12, highlighting Netflix’s animation lineup across age groups and genres.

Official competition entries include Astérix & Obélix: The Big Fight and Devil May Cry,

Project Highlights

Films

Fixed Release Date: August 13, 2025 Director: Genndy Tartakovsky Synopsis: A good dog named Bull discovers he’s getting neutered and sets off on one final adventure with his canine crew. Voice Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, River Gallo Animation Studio: Sony Pictures Animation

In Your Dreams Release Date: Fall 2025 Director: Alex Woo, Co-Director: Erik Benson Synopsis: Siblings Stevie and Elliot journey through the bizarre world of their dreams in search of a perfect family wish. Voice Cast: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, Zachary Noah Piser Animation Studio: Kuku Studios



Series