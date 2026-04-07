Mark Hamill Will Take Phone Calls from Fans for LEGO SMART Play Star Wars' "Ask Mark" Event

You've taken your first call to a larger brick world.

With the recent launch of the LEGO SMART Play Star Wars sets, LEGO realizes you might have some questions about the new technology. And who better to answer those questions than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill!?

What's Happening:

LEGO have announced a special "Ask Mark" LEGO SMART Play Star Wars event occurring this Wednesday, April 8th by way of a video featuring Mark Hamill himself.

In the video, Hamill -- rocking the official title "Junior Executive Director of Information" on his desk -- is seen both playing with some Star Wars LEGO SMART Play sets and minifigures and checking out their new interactive lights and sound features, while also taking calls.

As it turns out, Hamill will actually be taking calls from Star Wars and LEGO aficionados on Wednesday, April 8th, from 9am PT-5pm PT. Dang, Mark, that's a full day at the office!

It's not clear how many people will have the opportunity to speak to Hamill through the day, with LEGO noting "select lucky callers will learn from Mark about how the galaxy plays back!" As Hamill promises on the video, "Answer your questions, I will."

LEGO isn't skimping on the promotion for the LEGO SMART Play sets, which were first released last month, with Hamill now the second original Star Wars actor to become involved. Previously, Anthony Daniels, who has played C-3PO in nearly every Star Wars movie to date, helped promote the sets at Nuremberg Toy Fair.

More About LEGO SMART Play:

The new platform features more than twenty patented world-firsts within its technology, and the LEGO SMART Brick - the heart of the platform – is powered by a custom-made chip, measuring smaller than a standard LEGO stud.

The technology has been developed by the LEGO Group’s Creative Play Lab team to enable responsive physical play, breathing new life into builder’s LEGO creations through advanced, invisible technology.

The LEGO SMART Brick is packed with technologies that bring play to life including sensors, accelerometers, light sensing and a sound sensor as well as a miniature speaker driven by an onboard synthesiser, and much more, in addition to easy wireless charging.

LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures are paired with the LEGO SMART Brick to power the system and allow builders’ creations to become interactive, responding to actions with appropriate sounds and behaviours, allowing for a truly responsive play experience. All elements are compatible with the existing LEGO System-in-Play.