"Avengers: Doomsday" Reveal Becomes Most Viewed Livestream Stunt
How many of those views watched all 5+ hours, though?
The cast revealing livestream stunt from Marvel Studios was a pop-culture event that has quickly become the most-viewed cross-platform livestream event.
What’s Happening:
- What feels like only hours ago, Marvel Studios pulled off a very creative livestream event that revealed the cast of the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.
- For those who didn’t catch any of the livestream event - which lasted nearly five and a half hours, those who tuned in saw a slow moving pan that revealed the names of the cast, as they would appear on their chairs on the set of the production.
- If you did miss it, you were one of a handful considering the event pulled in 275 million views, and 3.1 social mentions, with an audience that grew hour over hour, becoming the most viewed cross-platform livestream stunt.
- The stream itself was the biggest livestream event in the history of Marvel Studios, with more viewers than any premiere red carpet event, and even more than the social volume of the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer - which, according to Deadline, is the most viewed trailer of all time.
- The stream started at 11:00 AM ET on Marvel Studios’ social channels, and lasted a reported five hours and 27 minutes, concluding when star Robert Downey, Jr. took a seat in his chair after 27 names were revealed making a “shhhh" gesture at the camera while a logo appeared and variant of the Avengers theme played, revealing that production had begun on the film.
- For more information about the names revealed during the multi-hour event, be sure to check out our page here, with a shorter version below:
- The stunt was responsible for the creation of over 55 distinct trending terms on Twitter/X, with #AvengersDoomsday holding the top spot for over seven hours.
- The event became a certified moment in pop culture, with many companies and brands re-creating the style, in some cases moments later. The new Netflix series, Evrybdy’s Live with John Mulaney even emphasized that night’s guests the same way across social platforms.
- However, there may be more to hear about Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey, Jr. posted later saying “That’s what you call a deep bench of talent…actually it’s more like a row, but an extra long one…that must be it…right?", while Marvel Studios responded to said comment with “There’s always room for more…."
