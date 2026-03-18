Imperfectly Perfect: "SC Featured on SportsCenter" Explores Azzi Fudd's Powerful Story Beyond the Court
"SC Featured" will spotlight Azzi Fudd’s journey of family, resilience and reinvention.
The latest edition of ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the powerful story of UConn star Azzi Fudd.
What's Happening:
- Azzi Fudd: Imperfectly Imperfect will tell the story of one of the most dynamic players in women’s college basketball, who is more than just an elite talent. Her journey is deeply rooted in family, perseverance and the experiences that have shaped her path on and off the court.
- Featuring reporting by Sam Borden, the new edition of SC Feature will explore Fudd’s upbringing and the close-knit family foundation that has guided her through both triumph and adversity.
- Featuring never-before-seen footage and firsthand perspective from Fudd, the piece highlights the resilience and mindset that have defined her career and the influences that continue to drive her forward.
- The segment offers an intimate look at Fudd’s story, including the role her family has played in her development and how those relationships have helped shape her identity as both a player and a person, as she continues to emerge as one of the top stars in the game.
- The feature will debut Sunday, March 22, during the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on ESPN and will re-air in additional editions of the show throughout the day.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN and Omaha Productions announced that Chiney Ogwumike will host a new show called Chiney Today.
- D23 Members are being offered the unique opportunity to take a tour of ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, CT.
- ESPN has announced a multi-year extension with the Southern Conference, extending through the 2031-32 academic year.
- The NHL is once again getting in on the animated altcast fun, this time heading right into the mind of Riley as they present the Inside Out Classic.
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