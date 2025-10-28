Why Seeing "Back to the Future" at a 40th Anniversary Re-Release Party Changed My Mind About the Classic Film

Back to the Future is being re-released on October 31st for its 40th anniversary. Ahead of that, my son Gideon and I were lucky enough to be invited to a preview IMAX screening at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood.

Before the film, we enjoyed a reception with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a small memorabilia display. Some amazing “friends” of Doc Brown and Marty McFly were also on hand for photos and interactions. Gideon’s conversations with them were hilarious. My favorite moment was when Marty noticed Gideon’s Back to the Future: The Musical T-shirt and asked how his performance was — and how it compared to Doc Brown’s.

A couple of actors were also there for informal meet-and-greets: Donald Fullilove (who played Mayor Goldie Wilson) and Harry Waters Jr. (who played Marvin Berry). But the highlight of the evening was co-writer Bob Gale — the man who, along with Robert Zemeckis, first sent Marty McFly and Doc Brown racing through time. Gale posed for photos and chatted with guests before the film, and later gave a short introduction once we were in the theater.

Gale began by saying, “We are here because Universal really gives a damn about their library titles.” He praised Universal for its commitment to preserving classic films, even calling for applause for the studio team that pulled together this 40th-anniversary event in just a few weeks. He noted that this new IMAX presentation represents the best the movie has ever looked or sounded. He also pointed out that the old Back to the Future ride at Universal has long been replaced by an attraction themed to a now-Disney-owned property, and jokingly suggested a letter-writing campaign to bring it back. Finally, he urged everyone to see the film again when it officially re-releases on October 31st, recommending 4DX or DBox for “an insanely great experience.”

Seeing Back to the Future on the big screen for the first time in nearly 40 years — the way it was meant to be seen — was special. I’ve always considered it great, but not quite among the greatest of all time. After this screening, I’ve changed my mind. It’s now on my shortlist! Don’t pass up the chance to see it on the big screen starting October 31st.