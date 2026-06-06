TV Review: "Best of the World with Antoni Porowski" Is Equal Parts Travel Guide and Feel-Good TV

Antoni Porowski is on a quest to find the best in National Geographic’s Best of the World with Antoni Porowski. Inspired by the yellow border’s long-running list, Porowski sets his compass on four major cities, trying some of the best food, accommodations, and experiences each has to offer. Whether you just love travelogues or are looking for a little inspiration for your next vacation, this four-part series is an easy binge.

Mexico City, Paris, New York City, and London; These are the four destinations featured in this inaugural season of what could easily become an annual tradition for Porowski. Each episode spotlights several local restaurants, from the most affordable quick bite to the most premium Michelin Star splurge. Porowski also meets people, explores unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else, and looks at standout accommodations.

Fans of Porowski who come to the series from Netflix’s Queer Eye and last year’s Nat Geo series, No Taste Like Home, will find him getting back to basics in the kitchen. When he visits restaurants, he usually ends up in the heart of the house to meet the chef and try his hand at recreating their signature dish. Those dashes of the familiar are paired with moments that take him a little more out of his element, giving the show a genuine spirit of adventure.

At first, the New York City episode seemed a bit like cheating. After all, it’s where Porowski has lived most of his adult life. But with so much to see and do, it not only gives the host a chance to see his city through a new lens, but it also opens up the show to his personal life, enjoying a camping trip with his dog (yes, camping in NYC!) and rooting for his boyfriend in the New York City Marathon.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski is also a gorgeously shot show, with the creative team giving each episode the same amount of care as their best nature documentaries. You’ll feel like you’re there, and then regret that you’re not. But that’s part of the beauty of the show. You don’t have to follow Porowski’s list exactly, but it should inspire you to get out there and discover your own best of the world.

I give Best of the World with Antoni Porowski 5 out of 5 stars.

Best of the World with Antoni Porowski premieres Sunday, June 7th, at 9/8c on National Geographic, and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.